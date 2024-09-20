Vegan Celebrations-Style Selection Box Launches On Deliveroo

Catherine’s Originals, a company that specializes in vegan selection boxes, has just landed on Deliveroo.

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches Bounty-Style Coconut Chocolate Bar

The box includes plant-based versions of classic chocolates like Milky Way and Bounty, as well as honeycomb, caramel, and coffee flavors. The boxes are available to order from Deliveroo Hop, the groceries, snacks, and drinks branch of restaurant delivery app Deliveroo, in London, Bristol, Cambridge, Brighton, and Manchester.

“This is a mad moment,” founder Catherine Dodd wrote on Instagram. “Nearly 3 years later and we have just gone live on Deliveroo Hop! Meaning no chocolate shortage for those living in the following cities! You can now get your CO’s supply in sub 20 minutes.”

As well as the selection box, Deliveroo customers can also order the brand’s “wonky” chocolate buttons, which are filled with caramel and cherry.

Read more: Plant-Based Brand Deliciously Ella Bought By Swiss Company

About Catherine’s Originals

Supplied Catherine Dodd started the company when she was just 18 years old

Dodd was just 18 years old when she launched Catherine’s Originals in 2021. A vegan herself, Dodd felt left out during festive celebrations when dairy-based chocolate selection boxes like Quality Street and Celebrations were being passed around. Spotting a gap in the market for a plant-based tin, she decided to launch Catherine’s Originals.

After unveiling the first boxes at a Christmas fair in 2021, she and her partner Jamie Miller won £25,000 on the Deliveroo Big Pitch. This, alongside a £200,000 investment from Kickstarter, allowed them to launch nationwide in July of this year. The boxes are also available in tin form.

“It’s been quite a journey but I’m delighted to see my vision come to life and know that thousands of people will be able to enjoy a tin of Catherine’s Originals this Christmas,” Dodd previously said. “A box is great for all year round but a tin is a festive essential.”

As well as Deliveroo, you can buy the tins, boxes, and buttons online on the Catherine’s Originals website.

Read more: Cathedral City Launches New Vegan Cheese Flavor