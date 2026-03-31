This Vegan Shawarma Recipe Uses One Simple Tofu Trick For Perfect Texture

If you think tofu is bland, this vegan shawarma recipe might change (and blow) your mind. It shows how the right technique, spices, and textures can transform a simple ingredient into something deeply flavorful and surprisingly realistic.

Andrew Bernard, known for his YouTube channel The Nard Dog Cooks, shares a method that relies heavily on texture and seasoning. Bernard, a photographer and videographer, is also part of the platform Make It Dairy Free, which he runs with his partner.

Read more: How To Turn A Block Of Tofu Into An Irresistible Meal (Or Two)

In this video, he breaks down how to build a vegan shawarma recipe that hits all the right notes, from crispy, spiced tofu to sharp sumac onions and a balanced tahini sauce.

The tofu technique that changes everything

The foundation of this dish starts with a simple but effective shift in how tofu is prepared. Instead of slicing or cubing it, Bernard shreds it.

He explains that the texture is key: “Those irregular pieces are actually going to give us that shawarma-like texture.” The uneven edges help mimic the crispy bits you’d expect from traditional shawarma, especially once baked.

From there, he builds flavor in layers. A spice mix of cumin, coriander, cardamom, smoked paprika, cinnamon, turmeric, chili flakes, and black pepper creates depth. Garlic adds a sharp base, while lemon juice and olive oil help everything bind and crisp up in the oven.

Bernard highlights the role of lemon juice beyond flavor, saying it “also helps form a better crisp when baking,” which is essential for getting that signature texture.

The tofu is spread thinly across a baking tray, which he stresses is crucial. “We want everything to cook evenly,” he says, ensuring crispy edges throughout rather than soft patches.

Why sumac onions make the dish

YouTube / The Nard Dog Cooks Thinly sliced onions, lemon juice, olive oil, parsley, and sumac combine to create tangy, bright flavors

While the tofu delivers on texture and spice, the sumac onions are what bring balance to the vegan shawarma recipe.

Bernard describes them as “that bright tangy component that’s going to help take that shawarma to the next level.” Thinly sliced onions are combined with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, parsley, and sumac, creating a sharp, citrusy contrast.

He explains their role clearly: “They really have this bright acidity and tanginess to them that cut through like the richness of the dish.” This prevents the shawarma from feeling too heavy and keeps each bite fresh.

Letting the onions sit is important. While they can be used immediately, Bernard recommends at least 20 to 30 minutes in the fridge to develop flavor.

He adds, “These onions are like that one side dish that everyone ends up asking about later,” underlining how essential they are to the final result.

The tahini sauce that ties it together

No shawarma recipe is complete without a creamy element, and Bernard keeps this part simple but precise.

The tahini sauce combines tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and warm water. The key is getting the consistency right.

“The trick with tahini sauce is getting the perfect consistency,” he says. “It should be pourable but not runny.” Adding water gradually allows you to control the texture, making it ideal for drizzling.

He also emphasizes its role in the overall dish, noting that it adds “necessary moisture, creamy texture, and just this complex flavor profile.” It acts as a counterpoint to both the crispy tofu and the sharp onions.

Bringing everything together

Assembly is flexible, but Bernard keeps it fresh and layered. He starts with lettuce and tomatoes, then builds upward, finishing with the hot, crispy tofu.

The final result is a vegan shawarma recipe that balances crunch, spice, acidity, and creaminess. Each component plays a clear role, and none feels like an afterthought.

As Bernard puts it, the finished dish is “so satisfying, so authentic with flavors,” adding that “you honestly won’t believe it’s plant-based.”

The recipe shows how technique can completely reshape how tofu is experienced. With the right approach, it becomes something far more complex than expected.

For more exciting plant-based recipes check out Andrew Barnard’s YouTube channel The Nard Dog Cooks.

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