X
Dinner Food Lifestyle

How To Turn A Block Of Tofu Into An Irresistible Meal (Or Two)

The secret of irresistable tofu is in the shred, not in the sauce

By

4 Minutes Read

A plate of fresh lettuce wraps filled with a block of tofu, sushi rice, shredded carrots, herbs, and crushed peanuts Try this savory grated tofu in classic Vietnamese-style lettuce wraps - Media Credit: YouTube/Rainbow Plant Life

If you’ve ever dismissed tofu as bland or boring, you’re not alone, but you might just be preparing it the wrong way. Tofu’s reputation for being flavorless has less to do with tofu itself and more to do with how it’s handled. In a new video, Nisha Vora shares the trick that changed everything for her: grating tofu.

Vora, the creator behind Rainbow Plant Life, is known for her inventive and practical vegan recipes. In this video, she teaches her audience how to elevate a block of tofu without pressing, marinating, or baking.

Read more: How To Cook Tofu Three Ways

Find out more about this easy method and how to make eating tofu more fun below.

The magic of grated tofu

Vora uses a super firm block of tofu and skips the pressing altogether. After drying it off, she grates it on the large holes of a box grater. “You get these tiny shreds, so you have a lot of surface area,” she says. That means it crisps up fast and absorbs flavor better than cubes or slabs.

What’s left is a pile of tofu that looks surprisingly like shredded cheese. “Honestly, kind of looks like grated mozzarella,” Vora says. She slices up a few aromatics – scallions, garlic, and Thai chilies – before frying everything in a hot skillet with oil.

Once golden, crispy bits form on the tofu, she adds a punchy five-ingredient sauce made from soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, toasted sesame oil, Korean chili flakes (gochugaru), and a touch of sugar. “It tastes like it has this really rich, developed flavor,” she explains, thanks to the deep umami notes in each component.

After tossing the tofu in the sauce, she finishes it with roasted sesame seeds, chopped scallions, and fresh cilantro. “The texture is unreal,” she says. “You would be hard-pressed to believe this is tofu.”

Dinner idea #1: Grated tofu rice bowls with smashed cucumber salad

Nisha Vora stands in her kitchen grating a block of tofu to make her grated tofu recipe.
YouTube/Rainbow Plant Life Grating tofu helps it crisp up and soak up flavor faster

Vora’s favorite way to serve the savory tofu is in a rice bowl with a smashed cucumber salad. She makes jasmine rice in an Instant Pot and preps Persian cucumbers by smashing them with a rolling pin. “Save this for a day when you need to get a lot of stress out,” she jokes.

She tosses the cucumbers in salt to draw out moisture and then mixes them with a dressing made from chili crisp, soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, and grated garlic. Roasted sesame seeds and fresh cilantro finish the salad.

For the rice, she folds in chopped cilantro and more sesame seeds for flavor and texture. The final bowl is a balance of “crunchy cucumbers, meaty chewy tofu, soft rice,” she says. “It is a textural wonderland.”

Dinner idea #2: Vietnamese-inspired tofu lettuce wraps

The second idea uses the same tofu, this time layered in lettuce wraps with sticky sushi rice, shredded carrots, fresh herbs, and a tangy vegan nước chấm dipping sauce.

Her vegan version of the Vietnamese classic combines lime juice, vegan fish sauce, agave, and bird’s eye chilies. She builds the wraps with scoops of sushi rice, tofu, peanuts, mint, Thai basil, and a drizzle of sauce. “Serve these beautiful lettuce wraps with extra sauce on the side for dipping,” she says.

With this grating method and her signature sauces, Vora turns tofu into something entirely new; something crispy, chewy, rich with flavor, and endlessly adaptable. Whether you pile it over rice or tuck it into lettuce leaves, this is the version of tofu with the power to win people over.

Find more of Nisha Vora’s plant-based recipes on her Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel.

Read more: This Crispy Tofu Sandwich Is The Star Of Summer Lunches

Tagged

nisha vora

plant based food

recipes

tofu

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to conscious living, the environment, wellness, and the plant-based lifestyle.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active