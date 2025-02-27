You Can Now Buy Vegan Raspberry Ripple Cupcakes In UK Supermarkets

OGGS, the UK’s leading plant-based bakery brand, has launched Raspberry Ripple cupcakes as part of its “Cruelty-Free Cakes” range.

The new product, available in Waitrose stores now, is part of the company’s effort to provide more ethical, egg-free alternatives in the bakery aisle.

The Raspberry Ripple cupcakes consist of vanilla sponge, raspberry-flavored frosting, and a raspberry drizzle. Nostalgic flavors are increasing in popularity, according to OGGS, with raspberry ripple ice cream in particular seeing a surge in sales.

OGGS raises awareness of the cruelty in egg production

Adobe Stock There are growing concerns about the ethical costs of egg production

OGGS is campaigning to raise awareness of the ethical concerns of egg production. Egg-laying hens are selectively bred to produce around 300 eggs a year (naturally, they would lay around 12). This takes a huge toll on their bodies, and they often suffer from osteoporosis and broken bones due to calcium deficiency. OGGS doesn’t use animal products in any of its cakes, and it has stated that it’s “on a mission to remove the unnecessary and unethical egg products within our food chain.”

“Cake fans have responded so positively to our ‘Cruelty-Free Cakes’ campaign – proving that we’re not just a nation of cake lovers, but of chicken lovers too!,” Hannah Carter, founder and CEO of OGGS, said in a statement. “Our new Raspberry Ripple cupcakes are a perfect grab-and-go option for a delicious treat when we’re out and about, and a beautiful gift for a loved one to bring some kindness to their day. Better for chickens, the planet, and your tastebuds – what’s not to love?”

The new cupcakes follow in the footsteps of the recently-launched Mega Caramel cupcakes. Both products come in a pack of two, and the packaging is made from 100 percent recycled plastic.

