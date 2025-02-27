X
Food Lifestyle

You Can Now Buy Vegan Raspberry Ripple Cupcakes In UK Supermarkets

OGGS has added another vegan cake to its growing collection

By

2 Minutes Read

A two-pack of OGGS vegan cakes in raspberry ripple flavor The Raspberry Ripple flavor appeals to the growing market for nostalgic flavors - Media Credit: OGGS

OGGS, the UK’s leading plant-based bakery brand, has launched Raspberry Ripple cupcakes as part of its “Cruelty-Free Cakes” range.

The new product, available in Waitrose stores now, is part of the company’s effort to provide more ethical, egg-free alternatives in the bakery aisle.

The Raspberry Ripple cupcakes consist of vanilla sponge, raspberry-flavored frosting, and a raspberry drizzle. Nostalgic flavors are increasing in popularity, according to OGGS, with raspberry ripple ice cream in particular seeing a surge in sales. 

Read more: OGGS Launches ‘UK First’ Iced Loaf Cake In Supermarkets

OGGS raises awareness of the cruelty in egg production

A carton of eggs
Adobe Stock There are growing concerns about the ethical costs of egg production

OGGS is campaigning to raise awareness of the ethical concerns of egg production. Egg-laying hens are selectively bred to produce around 300 eggs a year (naturally, they would lay around 12). This takes a huge toll on their bodies, and they often suffer from osteoporosis and broken bones due to calcium deficiency. OGGS doesn’t use animal products in any of its cakes, and it has stated that it’s “on a mission to remove the unnecessary and unethical egg products within our food chain.”

“Cake fans have responded so positively to our ‘Cruelty-Free Cakes’ campaign – proving that we’re not just a nation of cake lovers, but of chicken lovers too!,” Hannah Carter, founder and CEO of OGGS, said in a statement. “Our new Raspberry Ripple cupcakes are a perfect grab-and-go option for a delicious treat when we’re out and about, and a beautiful gift for a loved one to bring some kindness to their day. Better for chickens, the planet, and your tastebuds – what’s not to love?”

The new cupcakes follow in the footsteps of the recently-launched Mega Caramel cupcakes. Both products come in a pack of two, and the packaging is made from 100 percent recycled plastic.

Read more: Vegan Egg Replacers: Where Can You Buy Them, And Are They Healthier?

Tagged

cupcakes

egg free

food

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active