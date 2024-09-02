OGGS Launches ‘UK First’ Iced Loaf Cake In Supermarkets

Vegan brand OGGS has released what’s thought to be the first full sized iced loaf cake available at UK supermarkets – and it’s completely free from animal products.

The company, which specializes in vegan baking goods and sweet treats, has announced the launch of the Cruelty Free Lemon Loaf Cake in Tesco stores and Ocado from today (Monday, September 2).

According to the brand, loaf cakes in supermarkets have previously been “dominated by the same brands and own-label products.” Research conducted by OGGS found that the younger generation view the category as lacking in ethical and sustainable options.

The new product is aiming to plug this gap. The loaf consists of a soft lemon flavored sponge that’s iced like a cupcake and topped with lemon drizzle and crunchy lemon pieces.

‘Better for chickens, better for the planet’

OGGS OGGS’ cake range is completely animal-free

“We know cake shoppers are looking for delicious, ethical treats – which is why we’re so excited by the launch of our new Lemon Loaf Cake,” Hannah Carter, founder and CEO at OGGS, said in a statement. “We’ve taken the best parts of a cupcake and a loaf cake and smashed them together for a treat that’s better for chickens, better for the planet, and better for your tastebuds!”

Carter established OGGS in 2019. The brand has a mission to “remove the ‘hidden’ animal products in our food.” As well as ready made cakes, OGGS sells ingredients like aquafaba and a whole egg alternative in UK supermarkets.

The majority of traditional cake recipes use eggs, which come with significant ethical concerns. The UK consumes more than 13 billion eggs each year, the majority of which come from the 40.9 million “egg-laying” hens who are farmed in the country. More than half of eggs are “free-range” – which many people believe means ethical – but multiple investigations have found huge suffering on such farms.

Eggs are also environmentally destructive. Chicken farms contribute to air and water pollution, and an investigation published last year found that farmers in England were using a legal loophole to pollute rivers with excess manure. A growing number of people are choosing vegan cake brands to avoid contributing to the huge costs of the egg industry.

