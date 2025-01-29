M&S Plant Kitchen Launches New Products And ‘Upgraded’ Items

UK retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched a new and improved range of vegan products under its brand Plant Kitchen.

The release of two new products and 10 other “upgraded” dishes comes several months after M&S first announced it was working on a “big project” regarding Plant Kitchen. Other changes include new packaging and new positions in store.

The two new items now on the shelves are Plant Kitchen Smoky Veggie Sausages and Plant Kitchen Garlic & Not’zerella Flatbread. These are in addition to five new lines that were unveiled in September 2024. Among the 10 “improved” products are a Green Thai Vegan Curry with Sticky Rice, a Vegetable and Lentil Lasagne, and Mushroom Steak Burgers.

‘More natural ingredients’

M&S The new Smoky Veggie Sausages are made with carrots and other vegetables

Both the new products and the upgraded ones have been formulated using “more natural ingredients,” according to M&S. This means “more veg and store cupboard ingredients are packed in the meals.”

The Plant Kitchen Smoky Veggie Sausages, for example, are made with carrots, red pepper, smoked paprika and roasted garlic. They are high in fiber and protein, and are fortified with iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. Many people want “to get more plants into their diets,” said M&S in a statement, explaining the recipe changes. The move towards healthier plant-based alternatives is something other vegan brands have embraced lately, including Beyond Meat and Heura.

The packaging of some of the new Plant Kitchen range has changed to make the branding less prominent, with just a small Plant Kitchen logo in the corner. Instead of having their own section in M&S Food stores, the products are now positioned next to their animal-based counterparts.

