X
Food Lifestyle

M&S Plant Kitchen Launches New Products And ‘Upgraded’ Items

M&S has reformulated Plant Kitchen products to help people get more plants in their diets

By

2 Minutes Read

A sign for M&S Plant Kitchen, the supermarket's vegan food brand, outside a Marks and Spencer store Plant Kitchen has seen big changes in recent months - Media Credit: MediaWorldImages / Alamy Stock Photo

UK retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched a new and improved range of vegan products under its brand Plant Kitchen.

The release of two new products and 10 other “upgraded” dishes comes several months after M&S first announced it was working on a “big project” regarding Plant Kitchen. Other changes include new packaging and new positions in store.

The two new items now on the shelves are Plant Kitchen Smoky Veggie Sausages and Plant Kitchen Garlic & Not’zerella Flatbread. These are in addition to five new lines that were unveiled in September 2024. Among the 10 “improved” products are a Green Thai Vegan Curry with Sticky Rice, a Vegetable and Lentil Lasagne, and Mushroom Steak Burgers.

Read more: You Can Now Buy Fresh Oat Milk In Sainsbury’s

‘More natural ingredients’

Plant Kitchen Smoky Veggie Sausages sizzling in a pan
M&S The new Smoky Veggie Sausages are made with carrots and other vegetables

Both the new products and the upgraded ones have been formulated using “more natural ingredients,” according to M&S. This means “more veg and store cupboard ingredients are packed in the meals.”

The Plant Kitchen Smoky Veggie Sausages, for example, are made with carrots, red pepper, smoked paprika and roasted garlic. They are high in fiber and protein, and are fortified with iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. Many people want “to get more plants into their diets,” said M&S in a statement, explaining the recipe changes. The move towards healthier plant-based alternatives is something other vegan brands have embraced lately, including Beyond Meat and Heura.

The packaging of some of the new Plant Kitchen range has changed to make the branding less prominent, with just a small Plant Kitchen logo in the corner. Instead of having their own section in M&S Food stores, the products are now positioned next to their animal-based counterparts.

Read more: Aldi Launches High-Protein Vegan Liquid Egg

Tagged

business

food launch

marks and spencer

plant kitchen

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active