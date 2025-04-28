Soy-Free Vegan Nourish Bowl With 40g of Protein

David and Stephen Flynn, the twin brothers behind The Happy Pear, recently shared a recipe for a colorful vegan nourish bowl that delivers an impressive 40 grams of protein without using tofu, tempeh, or any plant-based meat alternatives.

Nourish bowls, sometimes called power bowls, have become a staple in the plant-based world. They’re easy to customize, naturally balanced in macronutrients, and packed with vibrant whole foods. For many people following a vegan or plant-forward diet, they’re a practical way to hit protein goals, increase fiber intake, and keep meals interesting without needing elaborate recipes.

In this recipe, the Flynns aim to answer common concerns about plant-based meals: not filling enough, hard to digest, or reliant on soy. Their nourish bowl skips soy entirely, instead using lentils, quinoa, walnuts, and hemp seeds to deliver protein and texture. This bowl is therefore suitable for those with soy allergies. The result is a balanced, flavor-forward meal that supports gut health, with nearly half the daily recommended fiber.

Here’s how the dish comes together and why the ingredients matter.

Roasted vegetables for volume and fiber

The base of the nourish bowl starts with two cruciferous staples: cauliflower and broccoli. Both are chopped (stalks included) and tossed with olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting.

Roasting brings out sweetness and crisp texture, while retaining the high fiber content and phytonutrients these vegetables are known for. “Broccoli stalk is quite succulent,” one of the brothers notes, encouraging viewers to avoid waste and keep the nutrient-dense stalks in the mix.

Cauliflower inside leaves are also included, offering not just bulk but also vitamins and antioxidants that support immune and metabolic health.

Protein-rich golden quinoa

To serve as the grain base, the Flynns cook quinoa with turmeric for both flavor and color. Quinoa is a “pseudo-grain” that is “full of protein,” they say, noting quinoa’s complete amino acid profile.

Technically a seed, quinoa is naturally gluten-free and high in fiber, making it a strong choice for those looking to add plant diversity and protein to their meals. Turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, also adds visual appeal and a warm, earthy taste.

Flavored lentils for plant-based protein

The next layer of the bowl features lentils, another high-protein and high-fiber ingredient. Instead of serving them plain, the Flynns sauté garlic and cumin seeds to create a rich, aromatic base before adding the pre-cooked lentils.

A touch of smoked paprika, salt, and pepper adds depth. “This sounds like such a simple technique, but these lentils will be packed with flavor,” they explain. Legumes like lentils are also a great source of iron, magnesium, and resistant starch, which supports gut health.

Walnut and hemp crunch for texture and healthy fats

YouTube/ The Happy Pear A variety of proteins are used in this nourish bowl

To provide crunch and even more protein, the brothers toast a mixture of chopped walnuts and hemp seeds in a dry pan. “This is going to add a bite…and another layer of protein,” they emphasize.

Walnuts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, while hemp seeds add additional complete protein, fiber, and minerals like zinc. Toasting the mix enhances flavor through caramelization, while adding a contrast in texture.

Creamy tahini yogurt sauce to tie it together

A simple dressing made with coconut yogurt, tahini, garlic powder, lemon juice, and salt pulls the entire bowl together. The lemon acts as an emulsifier, balancing the creamy fat from the tahini with acidity and brightness.

“This adds the moisture to the dish and makes all the other components come together,” they explain. The sauce can be thinned out with water and adjusted with more lemon or salt to taste.

Assembling the bowl

To serve, the brothers layer the quinoa, roasted veg, flavored lentils, fresh avocado slices, toasted nut crunch, and a generous drizzle of tahini cream. The avocado adds more healthy fats and creamy texture, which they describe as “a sixth flavor.”

The finished bowl is visually striking, deeply nourishing, and easy to make in under 45 minutes. It’s high in fiber, rich in essential nutrients, and completely soy-free, which is great for those unable to process soy.

