‘The Plant-Based Foods I Can’t Go Without’

Malcolm Regisford, the creator behind Tapped In Wellness, shares a look into his typical vegan grocery haul. After nearly seven years on a whole food, plant-based diet, Regisford sticks to foods that support digestion, energy, and minimal cooking. He shops mostly at Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s, depending on what he needs.

In this video, he takes viewers through a grocery run that cost about $120 to 130. “This run was a pretty average run,” he says. “Sometimes I get less, sometimes I get more.”

The focus is on produce, staples, snacks, and oils that help him stay consistent with his lifestyle.

Fruits, veggies, and juicing essentials

YouTube/ Tapped In Wellness Malcolm buys organic fruits and vegetables

Regisford buys a lot of fruit for smoothies and juicing. Pineapples, apples, frozen bananas, and berries are staples for his daily juice. “I have a juice at least once a day, once or twice a day and these contribute to those greatly,” he says.

Celery also goes into his juice, even though he doesn’t enjoy eating it. “I actually don’t like raw celery… but I love it in a juice form though.”

Other produce in his vegan grocery haul includes lettuce, broccolini, and Brussels sprouts, which he eats raw or cooked, not juiced. Tomatoes are on his no-go list when raw. “I can’t do it unless it’s cooked down in a sauce, cut down really fine, or sliced really thin.”

He also picks up cauliflower and cabbage, which he calls versatile and budget-friendly. “You can get so much out of them for what they cost,” he says. He uses cabbage in stews and salads, and cauliflower in sauces, smoothies, and even as wings.

Pantry goods and plant-based proteins

Regisford keeps canned goods around for convenience, especially beans. “As long as they’re non-BPA line cans… then you’re really good to go.” He also stocks organic peanut butter, which he uses in bowls, dressings, and wraps.

For meat replacements, he prefers the brand Abbot’s. “This is really the only meat replacement I’ll eat on a consistent basis,” he explains. He likes that the ingredients are all organic, pea protein-based, and recognizable.

Snacks, bars, and trusted brands

He also highlights a few snacks and sweet treats. Regisford loves Partake’s vanilla wafers, especially when making banana pudding. “These ones from Partake hit every time,” he says. He’s also a fan of Vegan Rob’s cauliflower and cheddar puffs, as well as Siete’s lentil and tortilla chips.

For bars, Aloha is his go-to. “Brown rice protein and pumpkin seed protein is the base for this.” He adds, “I feel personally America’s a little bit obsessed with the protein thing, but you know, that’s a topic for another video.”

Watch the plant-based grocery haul here

Oils and cooking tips

To close out the vegan grocery haul, Regisford talks through his top oils. His favorite is avocado oil. “You want to make sure it’s organic… but this is one of the best ones because it’s a high smoke point oil.” He also uses grapeseed oil and cold-pressed olive oil, but never cooks olive oil at high heat. “If anything, I’m consuming it raw.”

This mix of produce, staples, and store-bought finds gives him the tools to cook nourishing, high-quality meals every day. As he puts it: “It’s a priority of mine to eat balanced, eat a wide variety and range of different plant-based foods that all serve your gut microbiome.”

You can find more plant-based food videos on Malcolm’s YouTube Channel Tapped In Wellness.

