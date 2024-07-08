X
Food Lifestyle

You Can Now Buy Vegan Deviled Eggs In The US

The plant-based “eggs” are available at Whole Foods

By

2 Minutes Read

A pack of vegan deviled eggs in front of a bright yellow background The demand for vegan eggs is growing - Media Credit: Crafty Counter/Adobe Stock

Plant-based company Crafty Counter has announced the launch of its vegan “deviled eggs” into US retail. 

Read more: Company Unveils ‘Revolutionary’ Machine That Makes Vegan Egg Yolks

The deviled “WunderEggs” are available to buy in Whole Foods Market stores across the country. Deviled eggs are hard-boiled eggs that are peeled, cut in half, and filled with an egg-based paste. Crafty Counter’s version comes with a “Devilish Wunder Mix” sachet, featuring a mix of vegan mayo, aquafaba, apple cider vinegar, turmeric, paprika, mustard seed, and sunflower oil. 

To replicate the egg whites, Crafty Counter used a mix of cashews, chickpeas, almonds, konjac, and psyllium husk. The Texas-based company offers a number of other egg products, including hard boiled and patties. 

“We’re thrilled to present our latest sensation, the first-ever ready-to-eat Vegan Deviled Eggs, showcasing our unwavering commitment to redefining plant-based eating,” Crafty Counter wrote on its website. “Take a bite and let it transport you to the heart of the holiday spirit, one Deviled WunderEggs at a time.”

Read more: JUST Mayo Returns To Shelves After A Four-Year Hiatus

The vegan egg market

While the vegan egg market has seen slower growth than the alternative meat and dairy markets, it has boomed in recent years. A report published in September 2023 predicted that the market would skyrocket to USD $1 billion by 2028. 

In the US, in particular, there is rapidly growing demand for vegan eggs. Brands like JUST Egg, Follow Your Heart, and Vegg can also be found in grocery stores across the country.

a carton of chicken's eggs
Adobe Stock A growing number of US consumers are moving away from traditional eggs

There is growing awareness of the ethical implications of eating eggs. The vast majority of “egg-laying” hens spend their lives in cages, and even so-called “free range” chickens often live in cramped barns with tens of thousands of other birds. Eggs are also relatively high in cholesterol and saturated fats, and their alleged health benefits have been questioned

Read more: More Than A Million Chickens Feared Dead After Huge Illinois Barn Fire

Tagged

egg free

food

launch

usa

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active