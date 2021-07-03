Reading Time: 2 minutes

British supermarket chain Asda just introduced vegan crème eggs . Cult chocolatier Mummy Meagz created the dairy-free milk chocolates.

The family-run vegan business first launched a dark chocolate version in 2019, called ‘Chuckie Eggs’. The newest version, however, features a creamy vegan milk chocolate shell.

Founded in 2017, Mummy Meagz makes its crème eggs with rice milk and rich cocoa. The crisp chocolate shell is filled with smooth fondant and features a white and golden ‘yolk’.

The product is free from pail oil and GMOs.

Founder Meagan Boyle said: “Whether you are vegan, reducing your dairy intake, or simply want to choose a product that’s kinder to the environment and animals, our Chuckie Eggs are a welcome treat for those who are sweet-hearted as well as sweet-toothed.”

“Our crème eggs started a vegan craze, and previously one has been sold every thirty seconds, leaving shelves bare. By launching at Asda, we hope that they’ll be even more popular and that we’ll be able to encourage chocolate-lovers to switch to a kinder option.

“Better yet, they’ll be available all year round – meaning there’s no need to wait until Easter to enjoy a crème egg!” she added.

Vegan at Asda

Asda, which has more than 600 locations in the UK, introduced dedicated vegan sections in its stores last year.

Grace Coates, Free From and Vegan Buying Manager at Asda, said: “We know there are more than half a million vegans in the UK, and over a third of the population who identify their food choices as ‘flexitarian’, so it’s vital that we offer plant-based chocolate treats that are just as appealing as our dairy-containing ranges.”

Asda also offers dairy-free ice cream, plant-based meats, and vegan ready meals. In January, the leading supermarket chain tested a vegan butcher counter. The decision followed a ‘surge’ in demand for plant-based foods.

Mummy Meagz’s vegan Chuckie Eggs are available at Asda stores nationwide from today. The RRP is £1.29.