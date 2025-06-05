This Vegan Chickpea And Potato Bowl Is Going Viral – Try It Yourself

Andrew Bernard, known for running The Nard Dog Cooks YouTube channel, recently shared a video featuring a viral chickpea and potato bowl made with simple ingredients. His recipe brings together roasted chickpeas and potatoes served over a herby vegan tzatziki – an easy, one-pan meal that’s gaining traction for both its flavor and everyday simplicity.

Bernard’s channel blends humor with comfort food, and this bowl is no exception. The dish showcases accessible plant-based staples – like canned chickpeas, potatoes, fresh herbs, and non-dairy yogurt – that many already have in their kitchen. It’s the kind of recipe you can throw together without needing fancy ingredients or complicated steps, which makes it especially appealing to beginner cooks.

Read more: Vegan Chickpea-Coconut Curry Bowl

Chickpeas: crispy, protein-rich, and crowd-pleasing

Chickpeas serve as the main protein and bring a satisfying crunch once roasted. Bernard seasons them generously, adding warmth and complexity to their mild base flavor. “It smells like you’re doing something way more complicated than you actually are,” he says, praising the rich aroma of his custom spice blend.

With cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, and cinnamon, minced garlic, the chickpeas take on a slightly earthy but cozy flavor. High in fiber and plant protein, they’re a nutrient-dense addition that turns this bowl into a balanced, filling meal.

Potatoes: golden and crispy on the edges

YouTube / Andrew Bernard | The Nard Dog Cooks Chickpeas and potatoes are roasted together for this recipe

Potatoes provide the heartiness in the bowl. Bernard cuts them into small cubes for even roasting and combines them with the chickpeas on a baking tray. He’s careful not to crowd the tray so that the pieces roast rather than steam. The result? “Soft potatoes on the inside but with crazy crispy edges,” he says.

Potatoes are rich in potassium and vitamin C, and roasting them with olive oil and spices enhances both flavor and texture. They also soak up the spice blend, creating the kind of golden finish that feels like comfort food without being heavy.

Read more: Chickpea And Veggie Pita Pockets

Tzatziki: cool, creamy, and dairy-free

The dairy-free tzatziki sauce ties everything together. Bernard combines non-dairy yogurt with cucumber, lemon zest, garlic, parsley, and dill. It’s tangy, herb-packed, and made entirely without oil.

This sauce works beautifully with the main ingredients. “The perfect contrast for the hot roasted veggies,” he explains, calling it creamy, refreshing, and flecked with vibrant green herbs. The crunch from fresh dill stems adds an extra layer of texture that makes the bowl even more dynamic.

You can find more plant-based recipes on the Andrew Bernard | The Nard Dog Cooks YouTube Channel.