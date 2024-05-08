X
Food Lifestyle

Vegan Cheese Brand ‘Sheese’ Unveils Major Rebrand – And New Recipe

Sheese products have been adapted to look and taste more like dairy

By

2 Minutes Read

A selection of rebranded dairy-free cheese products from plant-based brand Sheese. The new products are orange in color with a new logo Sheese has a new look and recipe - Media Credit: Sheese

Sheese, a UK-based brand that’s been making dairy-free products for more than 30 years, has unveiled a new look and recipe. 

Read more: Could The ‘Third Wave’ Of Vegan Cheese Move Flexitarians Off Dairy?

Founded in 1988, Sheese is well-known for its variety of vegan cheeses. It sells blocks, grated, slices, cream cheese, and more, and it was one of the first companies of its kind in the UK. 

Owners Bute Island Foods has now relaunched the entire Sheese range. There’s a new logo, and the packaging is now orange to “signal key cheese sensory cues.” The recipe has also been refined, and the products are said to have improved meltability and brown more under heat. 

“The time is right to invest in the brand and we have worked hard to create a fresh look which is eye-catching on shelf,” said Al Flynn, Brand Lead at Sheese, in a statement. “The message to consumers is the reassurance that there is no compromise with Sheese. It is a range that fully indulges the senses – a vegan alternative to cheese that is as close to the real thing as you can get.”

A packet of Red Leicester style vegan cheese from Sheese, with a rebranded orange packaging
Sheese The new Sheese products are available to buy in supermarkets nationwide

The new Sheese products are rolling out in supermarkets nationwide now. The packs are available at Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Waitrose, and Asda.

Read more: The Vegan Cheese ‘Health Warning’ – Is There Really Cause For Concern?

The rising popularity of dairy-free cheese

The dairy-free cheese market has exploded in recent years, as more and more people move away from dairy over health, environmental, and ethical concerns. 

The global vegan cheese market was valued at USD $2.7 billion in 2023. It’s been forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8 percent between 2024 and 2032, reaching $6.9 billion.

A few years ago, vegan cheese was a relatively niche product not easily found in mainstream supermarkets. Now, however, many stores sell own-brand products, and mainstream dairy brands like Babybel and Cathedral City have released plant-based versions. 

Read more: How Is Parmesan Made? The Grisly Truth Behind The Cheese

Tagged

dairy alternatives

food

sheese

vegan cheese

Join The Plant Based Newsletter and we will plant a tree! 🌳

We plant a tree for every signup. You’ll receive our weekly news round-up and be the first to hear about, product launches, exclusive offers and more!

Let's Plant Trees
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active