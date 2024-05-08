Vegan Cheese Brand ‘Sheese’ Unveils Major Rebrand – And New Recipe

Sheese, a UK-based brand that’s been making dairy-free products for more than 30 years, has unveiled a new look and recipe.

Founded in 1988, Sheese is well-known for its variety of vegan cheeses. It sells blocks, grated, slices, cream cheese, and more, and it was one of the first companies of its kind in the UK.

Owners Bute Island Foods has now relaunched the entire Sheese range. There’s a new logo, and the packaging is now orange to “signal key cheese sensory cues.” The recipe has also been refined, and the products are said to have improved meltability and brown more under heat.

“The time is right to invest in the brand and we have worked hard to create a fresh look which is eye-catching on shelf,” said Al Flynn, Brand Lead at Sheese, in a statement. “The message to consumers is the reassurance that there is no compromise with Sheese. It is a range that fully indulges the senses – a vegan alternative to cheese that is as close to the real thing as you can get.”

Sheese The new Sheese products are available to buy in supermarkets nationwide

The new Sheese products are rolling out in supermarkets nationwide now. The packs are available at Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Waitrose, and Asda.

The rising popularity of dairy-free cheese

The dairy-free cheese market has exploded in recent years, as more and more people move away from dairy over health, environmental, and ethical concerns.

The global vegan cheese market was valued at USD $2.7 billion in 2023. It’s been forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8 percent between 2024 and 2032, reaching $6.9 billion.

A few years ago, vegan cheese was a relatively niche product not easily found in mainstream supermarkets. Now, however, many stores sell own-brand products, and mainstream dairy brands like Babybel and Cathedral City have released plant-based versions.

