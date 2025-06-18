‘I Tried A Vegan Carnivore Diet – Here’s What It Was Like’

Nicole Whittle, known for her plant-based lifestyle content, recently shared a video on what happened when she, a long-time vegan, tried the carnivore diet for a day – using entirely plant-based meat substitutes.

In the light-hearted video, she takes on one of the internet’s most notorious dietary trends, which excludes fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes in favor of only meat, fish, eggs, and dairy. With plant-based versions of burgers, chicken, bacon, and eggs in hand, Whittle sets out to recreate a typical day on the carnivore diet, all without compromising her vegan values. She emphasizes that this experiment is about curiosity, not endorsement, as the carnivore diet has been linked to a whole host of health problems.

While acknowledging that a truly carnivore diet isn’t possible with vegan ingredients, Whittle focuses on the experience of consuming high-protein, low-carb meals made from meat alternatives, and reflects on what it reveals about the broader trend.

Breakfast: vegan bacon and eggs

Whittle kicks off her day with a classic carnivore breakfast: eggs and bacon. Instead of animal products, she uses vegan eggs from OGGS and Richmond’s meat-free bacon, scrambling the eggs in a bit of plant-based butter.

She admits she didn’t expect to enjoy it but is surprised by the result. “Probably the best OGGs I’ve ever made,” she says, noting the improved texture and taste when cooked in a butter and bacon blend. While the bacon isn’t her favorite, she appreciates that it’s realistic enough to understand the appeal.

Lunch: vegan chicken thighs and more eggs

For lunch, Whittle moves on to mock chicken thighs – opting for the “This Isn’t Chicken” brand – baked in butter and paired again with more vegan eggs. She’s intrigued by the texture and visual similarity to meat, commenting that the product “smells meaty” and is unnervingly convincing.

Although she enjoys the taste, the experience starts to take a toll. About 20 minutes after eating, she says: “I am feeling a little bit nauseous… not like super, but I’m not feeling great.”

Dinner: beyond burger and vegan bacon

YouTube/Nicole Whittle Whittle made a Beyond Burger and vegan bacon for dinner

Dinner brings more heavy-hitters in the plant-based meat world. Whittle prepares a Beyond Burger and adds vegan bacon for a little variation. She reflects on the similarity to the Atkins diet craze from the early 2000s, pointing out that diets eliminating carbs seem to resurface in different forms.

Still, she finds herself surprised by how full she feels with such a small amount of food and admits it’s a quick and easy way to cook. “I haven’t had to have a big plate of meal to feel full,” she says. However, she remains highly skeptical of the diet’s long-term appeal, both nutritionally and emotionally.

Final thoughts on the vegan carnivore experiment

While Whittle acknowledges the novelty and ease of the vegan carnivore diet – especially the reduced prep and cooking time – she ultimately doesn’t recommend it, even in vegan form.

Despite the fun she has experimenting with different meat substitutes, the lack of balance and nutrients leads her to conclude that the diet isn’t sustainable or healthy – vegan or not.

