A YouTuber known as Vegetable Police has told his 185,000 subscribers that being on the carnivore diet made him constantly nauseous and sapped his energy.

In a video entitled Why I Quit the Carnivore Diet, Vegetable Police, whose real name is Kasey, described the negative effects of the diet on his body. He said he couldn’t “digest a damn thing” due to the lack of fiber, and that the high levels of animal fat “overburdened” his liver. As a result, eating meat made him feel sick and gave him a rash that started on his forehead and spread down his body to his legs.

He has now been eating a diet free of animal products for two weeks. While he still has a rash on his leg, it has cleared up on his body and face. He says that while he doesn’t feel “perfect” now, “everything just feels better than it was on carnivore.”

Fat without fiber

Vegetable Police’s experience of nausea on the carnivore diet is the “main symptom” he says he feels on “high fat diets” – except “high fat vegan diets.”

“I don’t remember ever getting nauseous eating all the nut yogurts and flax oil and olives and avocados,” he said. “Like it was more fat than the animal fat I was eating but there’s something about animal fat where there’s no fiber to soak up anything so it’s just this liquid fat thing moving through you and your colon’s just squeezing fat lumps and it’s just like this sucks, man.”

Regarding his energy levels, Vegetable Police said that on the carnivore diet “they were not good.” If he ate only one meal a day, he felt good while he was fasting, “but once I ate it was death.” By contrast, he has experienced much better energy levels since ditching animal products. While there are “some swings” he has days where he has so much energy he doesn’t “even know what to do” with it.

Ethically better

While Vegetable Police frequently experiments with different diets, he acknowledged the ethical benefits of being vegan.

“Cows are cute and they jump around and they’re excited to live,” he said. “Every time I see a little cute Instagram video of a cow it’s like that’s on your farm you’re going to kill him one day … you’re kind of betraying that little bit of animal trust you had. So … we’re back on the good side of vegan hope and happiness.”

He warned his followers that if they are on the carnivore diet “that’s a very caveman questionable path that you’re headed in, some weird direction. You don’t know what’s going to happen. Meat diseases could be awaiting you.”

