Think building serious muscle means eating chicken, eggs, and whey protein? Vegan bodybuilder Torre Washington is showing just how much plant-based food can do. At 52, Washington is making bodybuilding history while staying true to the vegan lifestyle he has followed since 1998. His approach to a vegan bodybuilding diet includes tofu, seitan, plant-based meat alternatives, and a surprising favorite: fava bean tofu.

Washington is the first fully vegan bodybuilder to compete at the Las Vegas Mr Olympia, one of the sport’s biggest stages. He has spent decades developing his physique without animal products, demonstrating how plant-based eating can fit into a demanding athletic lifestyle. In recent videos, he has shared the foods helping him prepare for competition, including a protein-packed meal featuring fava bean tofu.

Read more: Vegan Wins Brazilian Mr Olympia Bodybuilding Competition

Torre Washington’s vegan bodybuilding diet puts protein first

In one video, Washington shows off a simple meal featuring three servings of fava bean tofu, broccoli sprouts, and hot sauce. Each serving provides 16 grams of protein, giving him 48 grams from the tofu alone. He explains how he combines protein with nutrient-rich ingredients to make a satisfying meal without overcomplicating his food choices.

“Yo! What’s good, people? Today we have three servings of fava bean tofu, which is 16 grams of protein per serving. So that’s 48, right, 48 grams of protein,” he says in the video. He then adds broccoli sprouts, describing them as “nutrient dense, really good for you,” before finishing the dish with ghost pepper hot sauce.

Fava bean tofu offers an alternative to traditional soy-based tofu. It is made from fava beans rather than soybeans, making it another option for people looking to diversify their plant-based protein sources. Products vary, so their protein content depends on the brand and serving size. Washington’s example shows how a single ingredient can contribute substantially to a high-protein meal.

His enthusiasm for the dish is unmistakable, particularly when it comes to the seasoning. “That’s the chef’s kiss, man, you know how I like it. Spicy, caliente, picante, muy delicioso para mí,” he says. It is a reminder that eating for performance need not mean abandoning flavor or enjoying food less.

What does Torre Washington eat before Mr Olympia?

In another video, Washington takes viewers through the food he has prepared ahead of the competition. He explains that the batch should last him five to six days, giving him several ready-to-eat options during an intensive period of preparation. His spread includes super-firm tofu, asparagus, sprouts, avocados, and Japanese sweet potatoes dusted with cinnamon.

He also includes several concentrated protein sources. These include seitan buns, which he says provide 46 grams of protein per serving, alongside Beyond Chicken, Beyond Steak Tips, and plant-based chicken-style shreds. Protein cookies and cream from Vedge Nutrition and creatine also feature in his preparation routine.

Rather than relying on a single food, Washington combines different ingredients to build meals around protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Tofu and seitan provide plant-based protein, while sweet potatoes supply carbohydrates and avocados contribute fats. Asparagus and sprouts add vegetables to the mix, helping make his food preparation more varied.

“This is simple, y’all. Don’t make it hard. Don’t make it difficult. This is me,” Washington says. His approach highlights the practical side of a vegan bodybuilding diet: preparing food in advance and keeping useful ingredients on hand. Having meals ready can make it easier to maintain a consistent routine when training and competition preparation demand considerable time.

Read more: Vegan Bodybuilder Sets New Guinness World Record At 61 Years Old

Can you build muscle on a vegan diet?

Mr Olympia is a prestigious professional bodybuilding competition organized by the IFBB Professional League. Competitors are judged on their muscular development, proportions, symmetry, and overall presentation. Qualifying for the event represents a significant milestone for professional bodybuilders, making Washington’s achievement particularly notable.

His appearance at 52 also challenges assumptions about who can reach the highest levels of the sport. Washington has been vegan since 1998 and began competing in bodybuilding in 2009, according to his official website. He attributes his plant-based lifestyle to his Rastafarian roots and the principle of ital, which emphasizes natural living and food from the earth.

Washington’s food videos offer a glimpse into how he approaches protein during competition preparation. His meals combine legumes, soy-based foods, wheat-based seitan, and plant-based meat alternatives, rather than depending on animal-derived protein. His fava bean tofu meal also illustrates how plant-based ingredients can contribute to a substantial protein intake.

Of course, every athlete’s nutritional needs differ according to their training, body size, and goals. His videos do not provide a complete account of his daily calorie or protein intake, but they demonstrate the variety available to people eating entirely plant-based foods.

For anyone curious about vegan bodybuilding and nutrition, Washington’s message is on point. Thoughtful food preparation, varied protein sources, and meals that are enjoyable can all have a place in an athlete’s routine. And sometimes, the star of a high-protein meal is simply tofu, a handful of sprouts, and plenty of hot sauce.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com.