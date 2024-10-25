X
Vegan Wins Brazilian Mr Olympia Bodybuilding Competition

The bodybuilder previously said that eating vegan brought him "benefits"

Photo shows Guilherme Oliveira holding his bodybuilding trophy for winning Mr Olympia Brazil Guilherme Oliveira is the first vegan to every win the bodybuilding competition - Media Credit: Márcio Balthazar

Guilherme Abomai just became the first vegan athlete to become super heavyweight champion of the bodybuilding competition Mr Olympia Brazil.

The Brazilian bodybuilder competed in the 102kg category, the heaviest in the event, and took first place. His victory also entitled Abomai to a “Pro Card,” which will enable him to compete at a pro level and give access to additional events, prizes, and sponsorships.

Abomai spoke to sports-focused media company Ge Globo earlier this year about his diet shortly after taking third place in another competition, Arnold Classic Brazil. The athlete first adopted a vegan diet around three years ago after experiencing some digestive issues.

He swapped the animal foods favored by other bodybuilders for “a lot of tofu” and plenty of fruit, including bananas, persimmon, and apples. He added that he eats plenty of oats – a good source of protein and fiber – as well as rice, peas, soybeans, and protein powder.

“I spent years thinking I was following a healthy diet, eating eggs, chicken, and rice,” said Abomai. “Until at one point in my career, I had a very large abdominal distension, I had reflux and took stomach medicine for ten years. And it was through the plant diet that I healed. It just brought me benefits. I recommend that people be able to do this to have benefits too.”

Veganism in sport

Photo shows Guilherme Oliveira posing between vegan advocate Matheus Rocha (left) and vegan nutritionist Ale Luglio
Márcio Balthazar Vegan advocate Matheus Rocha, or “Vegrocha,” (left), and vegan nutritionist Ale Luglio (right) celebrated with Abomai after his victory

Just this month, the Vegan Strong Plantbuilt team won 55 medals – including 48 gold – at the Mr. America 2024 Sports Festival, while Melissa Busta became the first vegan woman to place first at the US’s Strongman Corporation National Championship.

Also this month, longtime vegan Maddie McConnell won the Figure Division of the Organization of Competitive Bodybuilding (OCB) World Championship Yorton Cup, marking her second world champion accomplishment as a plant-based athlete.

Writing on Instagram, Abomai said that winning first place at Mr Olympia Brazil was “very important” and provided an opportunity to “prove my convictions.” Furthermore, with his new Pro Card, he will now be able to compete against some of the top bodybuilders in the world.

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

