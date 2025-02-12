X
Valentine’s Day Vegan Meal Deals At UK Supermarkets: Waitrose, Tesco, And More

These meals will help you cook up something tasty with minimal effort this Valentine's Day

A couple eating a vegan Valentine's meal deal for two with red wine If you're staying in this Valentine's Day, there are lots of meal deals to choose from - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A number of UK supermarkets have launched Valentine’s Day mix and match Meal Deals, with vegan options available for each course. Prices range from £10 to £25 to wine and dine two people.

Waitrose

For £20 at Waitrose, you can choose a starter, main, side, and dessert, plus a bottle of wine, a cocktail, beer, or an alcohol-free drink. The Meal Deal means savings of up to £18.65.

The vegan starter is Waitrose own brand No.1 Vegetable Antipasti Arancini with Basil Pesto. While pesto normally contains dairy, this one is made from basil, vegetable oils, and haricot beans, and yeast, meaning it’s safe for vegans.

The main is a pack of Juicy Marbles Thick-Cut Filet Plant-Based Steaks. For the uninitiated, Juicy Marbles makes highly realistic steak filets with soy protein and red beet juice, fortified with vitamin B12. With all the other supermarkets offering a vegan main that is some variation on a pastry pie, Waitrose provides something a little different with this option.

Juicy Marbles vegan steak
Juicy Marbles Juicy Marbles steaks have been praised for their taste and texture

Read more: 10 Vegan Valentine’s Day Recipes: Starters, Mains, And Desserts

For the side, there is No 1. Green Vegetable Medley, a mix of petit pois, cavolo nero, and tenderstem broccoli in a lemon zest and roast garlic dressing. The dessert option is Waitrose Plant Living Vegan Tiramisu, made with sponge biscuit soaked in coffee sauce and a rice-based mousse. If you’re opting for wine, the Ara Single Estate Sauvignon Blanc is a vegan-friendly option.

Aldi

Mushroom galette
Aldi Aldi has two galettes to choose from

Aldi‘s Valentine’s Day range lets you pick whatever items you like, with the promise of wining and dining for two for under £14.

The vegan starters include Specially Selected Wild Mushroom or Tomato & Basil Arancini, and Asia Specialties Sweet & Sour Veg Love Bao Buns. The bao buns are pink and adorned with red and white hearts.

While there are no vegan sides, there is a choice of two galettes for the main. One is Mediterranean roast vegetable with a parsley crumb, and the other features chestnut mushrooms and a black truffle sauce with a sage and onion crumb.

For dessert, there is the Specially Selected Gastro Caramelised Biscuit Sponge Pudding. It’s a heart-shaped cake with a caramelized biscuit sauce and crumb. To drink, you could try the Castellore Organic Prosecco Rosé or the Castellore Chianti. 

Marks & Spencer

At £25, the M&S meal deal is a little on the expensive side, and vegans only have one choice for each course. To start, there is the 6 Mini Bao Buns, filled with mushrooms and hoisin sauce. The main is a Butternut Squash and Spinach Pie, made with a crumbly shortcrust pastry base and topped with flaky filo pastry. For a side, there are Smashes Potatoes, coated in oil and parsley and with a pot of basil oil drizzle.

The dessert option is Chocolate and Caramel Pots. The Belgian chocolate ganache is topped with sea-salted caramel sauce and crunchy cocoa nibs. There’s a large choice of vegan wines and prosecco to enjoy.

Tesco

Tesco Clubcard holders can get a meal for two for £18. To start, there is Tesco Finest Crispy Bruschetta Arancini. The arancini are filled with arborio rice, roasted and sundried tomatoes, and vegan soft cheese coated in breadcrumbs. They come with a sachet of balsamic dipping sauce.

The main is two Tesco Finest Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff Pies. A shortcrust pastry base filled with chestnut, Portobello, and dried porcini mushrooms in a white wine sauce with a puff pastry lid. Pair with the Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes with Chantenay Carrots & Tenderstem Broccoli with Smoked Garlic & Herb Dressing for the side. For dessert, Tesco is offering a limited edition Gu Plant Zillionaire Cheesecake. Finish with a glass of Nozeco.

Read more: How To Make Valentine’s Day Heart-Shaped Chocolate Truffles

Morrisons

Morrisons More Card holders can get a three-course Valentine’s meal deal for £15. The vegan options are Morrisons The Best Valentine’s 4 Vegetable Rose Bao Buns. The buns are bright red and shaped like roses, filled with mixed vegetables seasoned with garlic and ginger.

For the main, there is Morrisons Plant Revolution 2 Mushroom, Spinach & Pinenut Wellingtons. They contain a mix of mushrooms, caramelized onion, and rice wrapped in a crisp puff pastry. Pair with Morrisons The Best Valentine’s Triple Cooked Chips and the Green Vegetable Medley, containing peas, runner beans, and green beans in a lemon, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil dressing.

For afters, Morrisons The Best Valentine’s 2 Vegan Tiramisu in individual pots should do the job. Wash it all down with Morrisons The Best Prosecco.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's wellington
Sainsbury's Sainsbury’s has gone heavy on the puns for Valentine’s Day

Nectar card holders can dine in for two for £18 with this range from Sainsbury’s. To start, vegans can enjoy the Taste the Difference Olive & Antipasti Platter. It features chargrilled artichoke quarters in a garlic and thyme dressing, semi-dried tomatoes in a garlic and oregano dressing, and pitted Gordal olives in lemon and herbs.

For sides there are the Taste the Difference Chunky Triple Cook Chips and Rainbow Chard Vegetable Medley, a mix of peas, spring greens, and rainbow chard in a wild garlic and black pepper dressing. Pair with the vegan main of a mushroom wellington, whimsically named There’s Shroom in My Heart Mushroom Wellington. It’s two individual puff pastry parcels filled with seasoned Portobello and chestnut mushrooms and topped with pastry hearts.

There are many vegan drink options on offer, including Sainsbury’s Seville Orange Gin & Tonic and Nozeco for those who want the bubbles without the booze.

For dessert, enjoy two slices of chocolate torte with a chocolate cookie base and topped with cocoa batter. Sainsbury’s has put effort into its puns again, naming it I’m Torte-ally in Love with You.

Asda

Asda has one of the cheaper offers going, with a three-course meal, including two side dishes, and a drink for £11.97.

Bistro by Asda Breaded No-Brie Hearts make an indulgent starter, to be followed by Bistro by Asda 2 Mushroom Stroganoff Pies.

With Bistro by ASDA Triple Cook Chips and Braised Red Cabbage, vegans need not miss out on the two sides offer. While this all may be sounding more like a Christmas dinner than a Valentine’s meal, the dessert option of strawberries with Belgian Chocolate Dip swings it back towards the romantic.

Wash it down with Kylie Minogue’s Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose Wine.

Co-op

Co-op is offering the lowest price of all the supermarkets this Valentine’s Day at just £10 for membership card holders or £12 for non-members. But the low cost also means more limited options, with only a main, side, and drink included. The Co-op Irresistible Triple Cooked Thick Cut Chunky Chips and Roasted Garlic and Parsley Flatbread are the vegan side options. The main follows most of the other supermarkets in being a mushroom wellington. The drinks on offer are all from the Co-op Irresistible range and are all vegan.

Read more: Are Love Hearts Vegan?

