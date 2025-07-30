Turn One Can Of Chickpeas Into 3 High-Fiber Vegan Dishes

If there’s a can of chickpeas in your pantry, you’re already halfway to three delicious plant-based meals that your gut and budget will love. In one of their recent videos, David and Stephen Flynn, the energetic Irish twins behind The Happy Pear, showcase three creative lunch recipes using just one can of chickpeas. Known for their cookbooks, cafes, YouTube channel, and community-based wellness brand, The Happy Pear are on a mission to make plant-based eating fun, accessible, and good for you.

“In a world where most people are fiber deficient, we all need to eat more fiber. Fiber will help your immune system, your brain health, your heart health,” Stephen says at the start of the video. Chickpeas, they point out, contain around 12 grams of fiber and 15 grams of protein per can, while also having one of the lowest carbon footprints of all protein sources.

From a creamy tuna-style salad to a crunchy hummus topper and even a chocolate mousse made with aquafaba, these recipes prove that chickpeas can do it all.

Chickpea “tuna” salad

The first recipe is a fiber-packed version of the classic tuna salad, made completely from plants. David and Stephen mash one drained and rinsed can of chickpeas to form the base. They then add finely diced red onion, garlic, and pickled gherkins for crunch and acidity.

To get that sea-like flavor, they mix in crushed nori flakes and capers. “We’re using ground up nori,” Stephen explains. “What you could do is get typical sushi sheets and blend them up in a blender.” For creaminess, they stir in vegan mayo, Dijon mustard, and a pinch of salt.

The final mixture is bright and tangy with savory notes. They serve it two ways: on toasted sourdough and inside baby gem lettuce leaves. “Brings me back to my childhood days of eating tuna,” David says.

Crispy roasted chickpeas over hummus

Next up is a crunchy roasted chickpea dish that takes your basic hummus plate to the next level. They season the chickpeas with tamari, oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, chili, and salt, then roast them until crisp.

“One of the keys to great cooking is to introduce texture,” Stephen says. “This is crunchy. This is umami. This is savory. This is magnificent.”

To serve, they spread a thick layer of hummus on a plate and top it with chopped cucumber, cherry tomatoes, coriander, sauerkraut, and a drizzle of oil. The warm chickpeas go on last, bringing a pop of heat and flavor. “They’re salty, they’re umami, they’re spicy, and they’re crispy,” says David.

Light and fluffy aquafaba chocolate mousse

YouTube/ The Happy Pear The twins use aquafaba, the liquid from a can of chickpeas, to make the chocolate mousse

For the final dish, the twins use aquafaba – the liquid from a can of chickpeas – to create an airy chocolate mousse. “We are making a chocolate mousse, which is amazing. It’s fluffy and uses chickpea water,” says Stephen.

They whisk the aquafaba until soft peaks form, then add caster sugar to stabilize and sweeten. Melted dark chocolate and sunflower oil are folded in to create a glossy, rich mix. The key, they explain, is to gently fold instead of over-mixing, which helps keep the mousse light.

As it cools, the mousse firms up into a smooth, spoonable dessert. “It just sits beautifully on the fork,” David says. “That’s just light and fluffy chocolate.”

The video closes with a reminder of the bigger picture: eating chickpeas is not only versatile and affordable, it’s also good for the gut and the planet. “Our mission is to help you eat more veg so that you’ll be healthier and happier,” says Stephen.

All three recipes – chickpea tuna salad, roasted chickpeas with hummus, and aquafaba mousse – can be made with a single can and a few extras. They’re proof that plant-based eating can be simple, nutrient-dense, and full of flavor.

You can find more vegan recipes on The Happy Pear YouTube channel and website.

