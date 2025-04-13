TiNDLE’s Plant-Based Chicken Launches At Hundreds Of New US Stores

TiNDLE Foods just announced its largest US retail expansion so far with the launch of its plant-based chicken products at 500 new grocery stores across the country.

The new locations include the Kroger-backed Fred Meyer, Ralphs, and Smith’s, and this brings TiNDLE to stores on the West Coast and Mountain Region of the US for the first time. The expansion also brings TiNDLE’s total number of grocery stockists to more than 1,300.

“Our launch with Kroger, one of America’s largest retailers, is a major milestone for our young company,” said TiNDLE CEO and co-founder Timo Recker, in a statement sent to Plant Based News. “With this expansion and introduction of Stuffed Chicken in their store, we are able to reach more customers than ever before while remaining deeply committed to offering the best-tasting, nutritious, and quality plant-based proteins we can create.”

The full TiNDLE range now includes Boneless Wings, Nuggets, Tenders, and a dual-flavor Stuffed Chicken line available in Parmigiana and Tikka Masala. According to the brand, the products feature more than 10g of protein per serving and are a “good source of fiber.”

Nearly a quarter of US shoppers eat plant-based alternatives daily

TiNDLE Plant-based chicken like TiNDLE’s burgers and nuggets typically performs well in blind taste tests, including against traditional meat and meat-free options

Experts predict that the alternative protein market will grow in the next few years, with plant-based meat expected to “more than double in value” by 2030. As of 2022, around 65 percent of Americans have consumed plant-based alternatives, while 22 percent eat them daily.

Taste remains a key motivator for US consumers, and blind taste tests have seen plant-based chicken, in particular, outperform both other meat-free options and meat itself.

“We are seeing that consumers are looking for plant-based products that go beyond the basics – delivering on unmatched taste, convenience, and versatility – and we feel inspired to continue innovating to meet the needs of modern shoppers,” said TiNDLE’s director of sales and marketing, Billy Whalen.

In addition to the newest range of Kroger-affiliated stockists, TiNDLE is available from grocery stores such as Bristol Farms, Wegmans, GIANT, MARTIN’s, and Giant Eagle in the US. In the UK, TiNDLE products are available from Morrisons and Whole Foods Market.

