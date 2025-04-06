Heura And Swap Collaborate For New Realistic Vegan Chicken Whole-Cut

Vegan meat brands Heura and Swap have collaborated to launch a plant-based chicken fillet at thousands of major retail outlets across Europe.

The Suprême chicken fillet will come to over 2,000 retailers in France, Spain, and Portugal. This “strategic partnership” will facilitate an expansion of Barcelona-based Heura’s existing line-up and support French company Swap’s entry into the wider European market.

“We have joined forces with a common goal – to break the mold by offering products that appeal equally to meat lovers, flexitarians, vegans, and vegetarians,” said SWAP’s vice president of sales and marketing, Christel Delasson, in a statement. “With this launch, our expertise can reach a wider audience and introduce more consumers to a new way of enjoying plant-based food.”

Heura is best known for its ultra-realistic, legume-based meat, while Swap has been working specifically on whole-cut alternative proteins. Both companies prioritize nutrient density and short ingredient lists. The Suprême offers 20g of protein per serving and has a Nutri-Score of A. According to the brands, Suprême chicken is “tender and juicy,” versatile, and easy to prepare. It contains just seven ingredients and no additives, making it comparable to chicken.

Plant-based collaborators and whole-cut chicken

Heura Swap’s plant-based chicken is made with minimal ingredients but has a hyper-realistic texture

Swap, which was founded as Umiami in 2020, specializes in making whole cuts of plant-based meat with minimal ingredients. Most recently, Swap opened a large factory, described at the time as France’s first commercial-scale facility for whole-cut plant-based meat.

The company raised €100 million in funding during the first three years for its proprietary production process and fibrous, realistic meat. Suprême is the company’s flagship product.

“While it might be natural to see other plant-based companies as competitors, that’s not how we see it,” Heura’s head of content, Laurent Gubbels, told Green Queen. “We see them as mission partners. When we collaborate, when we improve the offer together, everyone wins: the market, the companies, the consumers, the planet, and the animals.”

Heura and Swap’s Suprême chicken fillet will retail at French supermarkets such as Carrefour and Monoprix for €4.99 per pack, and the rollout will continue through to June, 2025.

