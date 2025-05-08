The Best Fudgy Brownie You’ll Ever Taste – And It’s Plant-Based

Sadia Badiei, known for running the Pick Up Limes YouTube channel, recently shared a video featuring what’s sure to become your go-to recipe for indulgent, plant-based brownies. Badiei’s YouTube channel is filled with wholesome, vegan recipes that don’t compromise on flavor. In this video, she introduces a perfect recipe for fudgy brownies, without any eggs or dairy, using staple vegan ingredients.

Badiei’s approach to making these brownies centers around simple, plant-based ingredients that both enhance the flavor and texture while being healthier alternatives to traditional brownie components. Let’s explore the three key ingredients that make these brownies so irresistible, and why they work so well together to create the perfect fudgy texture.

Read more: MyProtein Partners With Hotel Chocolate For Vegan Chocolate Protein Brownie

Ground flax seeds and water: the perfect egg replacement

Eggs are typically used to bind the ingredients in brownies, but Badiei swaps them out for ground flax seeds. The flax seeds are combined with water to create a gel-like consistency that helps hold the brownies together while maintaining their moisture. As Badiei explains, “This is the only brownie recipe you’re ever going to need. It’s not too cakey, it’s not too gooey, it’s just that perfect ultra fudgy texture that we all love.”

Flax seeds not only provide the necessary binding properties of eggs but also help to create that chewy, fudgy consistency that makes these brownies stand out. Beyond texture, flax seeds are also packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, which provide a healthy boost to this already indulgent treat. According to Badiei, they help achieve the perfect texture without the need for eggs, and for her, flax seeds are a key ingredient in ensuring that fudgy perfection.

Espresso: enhancing chocolate flavor

While the basic brownie ingredients are familiar, Badiei has a secret weapon that makes her brownies truly shine: espresso. “Trust me, the coffee makes all the difference here,” she says, underscoring how espresso helps to deepen and intensify the chocolate flavor in the brownies. The rich, full-bodied taste of coffee is the perfect complement to the dark chocolate, enhancing the overall depth without giving the brownies an overwhelming coffee taste.

Badiei explains that espresso is a simple addition but has a profound effect: “The espresso enhances the chocolate flavor beautifully.”

Read more: This Mini Brownie Tart Is Gluten-Free And Vegan

Brown sugar & granulated sugar: creating texture and flavor depth

YouTube / Pick Up Limes The brownies are completely free from animal products

The combination of brown sugar and granulated sugar is integral to Badiei’s brownie recipe. Brown sugar contributes moisture and chewiness, while granulated sugar provides that perfect crisp edge that you expect from a classic brownie. “Granulated sugar adds this classic sweetness, but it also helps to crisp up the edges of the brownies, whereas the brown sugar adds moisture, contributing to that chewiness and a subtle caramel undertone,” she says.

This combination of sugars gives the brownies both a sweet, caramel-like flavor and a wonderfully chewy center with just the right amount of crispness around the edges. Badiei uses both sugars to strike a balance between sweetness and texture, making these brownies the ultimate indulgence for anyone craving the perfect bite.

The perfect vegan brownie

Badiei’s fudgy, egg-free, and dairy-free brownies are a game-changer for anyone looking for a healthier yet indulgent dessert. By using ground flax seeds as a binder, espresso to deepen the chocolate flavor, and a careful mix of brown and granulated sugars to get the ideal texture, Badiei has created the ultimate brownie recipe that is both simple and extremely tasty. These ingredients come together to create the perfect fudgy texture, making these brownies a must-try for any chocolate lover.

You can find more plant-based recipes on the Pick Up Limes YouTube channel.