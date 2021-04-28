Reading Time: < 1 minute

Supermarket giant Tesco is ‘working on’ launching its own brand of vegan chocolate, Plant Based News can exclusively confirm.

The retailer already stocks a host of vegan chocolate such as Galaxy’s dairy-free range. It also offers a selection of plant-based treats under its Wicked Kitchen line.

Tesco vegan chocolate

A spokesperson for the company told PBN: “The good news is that we’re working on Tesco chocolate bars which will be labeled as suitable for vegans.

“So, there should be more choice in the future.”

However, no further details have been announced.

Plant-based offerings

Last month, The Telegraph said the supermarket plans to offer a plant-based alternative for every product it sells.

The publication got hold of a leaked email outlining Tesco’s aim to ‘encourage consumers to eat less meat’.

It cites former CEO David Lewis stating: “We realize the UK needs to reduce meat and dairy consumption. Since 2018 we’ve been working with suppliers to drive plant-based innovation and choice, leading to increases in our plant-based meat alternative products.”

The document follows Tesco’s 2020 announcement that it will boost vegan meat sales by 300 percent in the next five years.

Lewis added: “Our transparency on protein sales and our new sales target for meat alternatives gives us the platform to become more sustainable. And, will provide customers with even more choice.”