These Smash Lentil Tacos Might Be The Best Lentil Dish On The Internet

Derek Sarno showcases a flavor-packed vegan taco recipe made with lentils, spices, and melty cheese

Smashed lentil tacos from Wicked Kitchen's Derek Sarno These smashed lentil tacos are a real crowd-pleaser - Media Credit: YouTube / Derek Sarno

Renowned plant-based chef Derek Sarno recently shared a YouTube video showcasing one of his favorite go-to recipes: smash lentil tacos. Designed to be easy, hearty, and completely plant-based, this dish brings together pantry staples and fresh toppings to create what Sarno calls a “flavor-packed” meal that’s perfect for everything from casual weeknight dinners to crowd-pleasing party platters.

Sarno, who is co-founder of Wicked Kitchen, is known for turning simple vegan ingredients into bold, craveable dishes. In this video, he builds the recipe around lentils – a nutrient-dense, budget-friendly legume – paired with fresh produce and crispy tortillas. The video walks viewers through the process, highlighting the flexibility of the dish and offering oil-free adaptations for those looking to keep things lighter. It’s a clear demonstration of how plant-based cooking doesn’t have to be complicated to be delicious.

Lentils: the heart of the dish

Sarno starts by rinsing one cup of lentils and setting them aside while prepping aromatics. Lentils form the base of the taco filling and are rich in fiber, protein, and essential minerals like iron and folate.

After simmering the lentils with spices, plum tomatoes, and water, he lets them cool and then mixes in crushed tortilla chips for extra texture. This step thickens the mixture and enhances the flavor. For those avoiding oil, he suggests blending half the mixture to get a similar consistency.

To top the tacos, Sarno whips up a quick pico de gallo using diced tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice. He avoids adding salt during prep to prevent the mixture from becoming watery. This fresh salsa balances the richness of the lentils and adds a zesty contrast.

“It’s great to serve at parties or for anybody coming over anytime any day,” Sarno says, encouraging viewers to experiment with toppings like vegan sour cream or yogurt for extra creaminess.

You can find more plant-based recipes on Derek Sarno’s YouTube channel.

