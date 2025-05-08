X
Food Lifestyle Lunch Snacks

‘What I Eat In A Day – Realistic Vegan High-Protein Meals’

If you're after some easy, high-protein vegan meals that taste amazing, Candice Hutchings has you covered

By

3 Minutes Read

Candice Hutchings eats a bowl of ramen in a video featuring realistic high protein meals that she eats in a day Candice Hutchings has shared some of her favorite protein-packed vegan recipes - Media Credit: YouTube/The Edgy Veg

Candice Hutchings, known for running the Edgy Veg YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing a day of realistic high-protein vegan meals. The episode isn’t just a meal plan – it’s a realistic look at how to fuel your body with plants without sacrificing taste or convenience.

With over 500,000 subscribers, Hutchings has built a reputation for no-nonsense, plant-based recipes that cater to vegans who want flavor and functionality. In this video, she reflects on her shifting health priorities. “I feel like I spent my 20s kind of just like eating whatever I wanted as long as it was vegan,” she says. Now in her late 30s, she focuses more on protein and hormone support. The recipes she shares use ingredients that many vegans already have on hand – soy milk, beans, tofu, and miso – making them budget-friendly and accessible.

Read more: ‘Why I Love These 4 Underrated Vegan Protein Sources’

Breakfast: coffee protein smoothie

Hutchings starts her day with a coffee-flavored smoothie. It includes soy milk, protein yogurt (with 12g of protein), unflavored plant-based protein powder, and peanut butter blended with agave. She also adds two shots of decaf espresso for flavor.

The smoothie balances fats, protein, and fiber, helping regulate blood sugar and reduce late-night snacking. “Having a breakfast does set me up to not eat as late into the night and also keeps my blood sugar level pretty stable,” she explains.

Soy milk and nut butter contribute to the protein count, and skipping the banana keeps the flavor profile neutral for coffee lovers. It’s a high-protein option that’s both creamy and customizable.

Lunch: miso white bean dip with naan chips and impossible crumble

A still from a video on realistic high protein vegan meals showing a homemade vegan dip
YouTube/The Edgy Veg Hutchings prepares a homemade vegan dip for lunch

Lunch is an improvised fridge clean-out turned gourmet. Hutchings blends cannellini beans, roasted garlic, miso, lemon juice, olive oil, and aquafaba into a protein-rich dip. She toasts leftover naan into chips, fries up some Impossible Meat, and finishes it all with parsley, chili crisp, and cherry tomatoes.

Beans and Impossible add a double hit of protein, while the topping brings color and crunch. “I knew it was going to be good, but this is really good,” she says.

This dish highlights how leftovers and pantry staples can be transformed into something hearty and tasty. It’s a strong reminder that high-protein vegan meals don’t have to be bland or repetitive.

Read more: ‘Why I Love These Easy, One-Pot, Protein-Packed Vegan Dinners’

Dinner: spicy sesame ramen with soft tofu and edamame

For dinner, Hutchings leans into comfort food with a twist. She uses a high-protein vegan ramen (21g per serving) as the base and adds corn, spinach, soft tofu, edamame, tahini, garlic chili oil, soy milk, and the included ramen broth packet.

The tahini and soy milk make the broth creamy and rich. Tofu and edamame add even more plant protein. “Ramen is always in the rotation… it just hits so good,” she says.

Despite being a cozy, comforting dish, the ramen packs in fiber, iron, and protein. It’s a great example of how to build a nutritious vegan dinner without giving up flavor or texture.

Hutchings’ video delivers on its promise – no bland food, just gains. With her realistic approach and use of affordable, familiar ingredients, this day of meals is proof that high-protein vegan eating can be both exciting and sustainable.

You can find more nutritious vegan recipes on the Edgy Veg YouTube channel.

Read more: Sheet Pan Crispy Black Pepper Tofu – With 34g Of Protein

Tagged

Candice Hutchings

high protein

plant based food

recipes

vegan food

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active