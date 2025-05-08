‘What I Eat In A Day – Realistic Vegan High-Protein Meals’

Candice Hutchings, known for running the Edgy Veg YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing a day of realistic high-protein vegan meals. The episode isn’t just a meal plan – it’s a realistic look at how to fuel your body with plants without sacrificing taste or convenience.

With over 500,000 subscribers, Hutchings has built a reputation for no-nonsense, plant-based recipes that cater to vegans who want flavor and functionality. In this video, she reflects on her shifting health priorities. “I feel like I spent my 20s kind of just like eating whatever I wanted as long as it was vegan,” she says. Now in her late 30s, she focuses more on protein and hormone support. The recipes she shares use ingredients that many vegans already have on hand – soy milk, beans, tofu, and miso – making them budget-friendly and accessible.

Breakfast: coffee protein smoothie

Hutchings starts her day with a coffee-flavored smoothie. It includes soy milk, protein yogurt (with 12g of protein), unflavored plant-based protein powder, and peanut butter blended with agave. She also adds two shots of decaf espresso for flavor.

The smoothie balances fats, protein, and fiber, helping regulate blood sugar and reduce late-night snacking. “Having a breakfast does set me up to not eat as late into the night and also keeps my blood sugar level pretty stable,” she explains.

Soy milk and nut butter contribute to the protein count, and skipping the banana keeps the flavor profile neutral for coffee lovers. It’s a high-protein option that’s both creamy and customizable.

Lunch: miso white bean dip with naan chips and impossible crumble

YouTube/The Edgy Veg Hutchings prepares a homemade vegan dip for lunch

Lunch is an improvised fridge clean-out turned gourmet. Hutchings blends cannellini beans, roasted garlic, miso, lemon juice, olive oil, and aquafaba into a protein-rich dip. She toasts leftover naan into chips, fries up some Impossible Meat, and finishes it all with parsley, chili crisp, and cherry tomatoes.

Beans and Impossible add a double hit of protein, while the topping brings color and crunch. “I knew it was going to be good, but this is really good,” she says.

This dish highlights how leftovers and pantry staples can be transformed into something hearty and tasty. It’s a strong reminder that high-protein vegan meals don’t have to be bland or repetitive.

Dinner: spicy sesame ramen with soft tofu and edamame

For dinner, Hutchings leans into comfort food with a twist. She uses a high-protein vegan ramen (21g per serving) as the base and adds corn, spinach, soft tofu, edamame, tahini, garlic chili oil, soy milk, and the included ramen broth packet.

The tahini and soy milk make the broth creamy and rich. Tofu and edamame add even more plant protein. “Ramen is always in the rotation… it just hits so good,” she says.

Despite being a cozy, comforting dish, the ramen packs in fiber, iron, and protein. It’s a great example of how to build a nutritious vegan dinner without giving up flavor or texture.

Hutchings’ video delivers on its promise – no bland food, just gains. With her realistic approach and use of affordable, familiar ingredients, this day of meals is proof that high-protein vegan eating can be both exciting and sustainable.

You can find more nutritious vegan recipes on the Edgy Veg YouTube channel.

