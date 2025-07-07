5 Practical Travel Tips From A Vegan Explorer

From language barriers to restaurant roulette, finding plant-based food abroad isn’t always straightforward. Charlotte, known for her YouTube channel Vegan Explores, knows how tricky it can be to stay vegan while traveling. But after years of travel – from Paris and Santorini to Bangkok and down under – she has built a system that helps vegans stay nourished, stress-free, and never miss out on good food.

Charlotte’s content on Vegan Explores has become a go-to for plant-based travelers. In a recent video, she outlines five practical, tried-and-tested tips for making vegan travel easier – whether you’re heading to a city packed with options or a region with limited choices. Here’s what she recommends.

1. Plan ahead and save your spots

Charlotte says that planning and research are, without a doubt, the most important steps for stress-free travel. “Say if you’re going to go on a weekend in Paris,” she explains, “you want to already know if there’s going to be some great vegan options there, and there are, by the way.”

She recommends digging through blogs, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to find vegan-friendly restaurants before you go. Then, she says, “open up your Google Map and save all these places.” That way, when you arrive, you’ve got everything pinned and ready – no wandering around hungry or wasting time at spots that say, “Sorry, no vegan options.”

2. Use the HappyCow app

YouTube/Vegan Explores A HappyCow sticker on restaurant doors is often a sign that vegan food is available

Charlotte calls HappyCow her go-to app for travel. “It has so many different places that are vegan, veggie-friendly, and of course it has all the reviews,” she says.

She emphasizes that although you have to pay for this app, she considers it worth it: “It adds so much value to your trip as a vegan.” Even if you don’t use the app, she suggests looking out for the recognizable HappyCow sticker on restaurant doors, which is often a good sign that vegan food is available.

3. Learn key words in the local language

Another of Charlotte’s top tips is to learn how to say “vegan” wherever you’re going. “If we were in Spain, it would be vegano [or vegana],” she says. Knowing this helps when reading menus or speaking with staff, especially outside major cities.

She also adds phrases to clarify: “Some people still don’t know the difference between vegan and veggie, so if you kind of say vegano, no huevo, [vegan, no egg] then it gives them a better understanding of what you’re asking for.”

4. Pack snacks for backup

Charlotte admits she’s “definitely a snacker,” and always travels with vegan snacks on hand. It’s practical too: “It gives me peace of mind to know that I have something in my backpack or my tote bag ready to go in case we don’t have a chance to stop for food for quite a long time.”

She suggests things like fruit, crisps, rice crackers, and hummus – “if it’s not too hot.” Whether you’re navigating a long train ride or exploring a small town with few options, having your own stash helps you stay full and flexible.

5. Choose accommodation with a kitchen

Charlotte and her husband often skip hotels in favor of Airbnbs or aparthotels. “If you’re somewhere and you’re struggling to find vegan food…you can go to the local supermarket, get a load of food…and cook your own vegan meal at home,” she says.

They especially like doing this for breakfast. “We could always have our own breakfast and then we’ll go out for the day.” Having access to a kitchen is also great for eating healthier while traveling, she adds, since vegan options on the road can sometimes lean heavily toward fast food.

Charlotte’s tips are practical, easy to implement, and grounded in experience. Whether you’re new to plant-based eating or a seasoned vegan traveler, her advice is sure to make your next trip smoother and healthier.

