Inside Amsterdam’s Vegan Food Scene: A Tour Of The City’s Best Plant-Based Eats

Amsterdam may be known for its canals and cobblestone charm, but for plant-based food lovers, it is a paradise of pastries, street eats, and standout dining. Mina Rome, known for her YouTube channel where she shares vegan recipes and lifestyle content, recently explored the city with her mom and turned the trip into a full-blown food tour.

A Berlin-based creator, Rome takes viewers along as she spends six days in Amsterdam, comparing the city’s offerings to her hometown. “Amsterdam might just be one of the vegan-friendliest places I’ve ever been to,” she says. While noting the higher prices, she finds the variety and creativity of options “just a lot more fun.”

Here’s a breakdown of her plant-powered culinary adventure.

Margo’s

Rome kicks things off at Margo’s, a charming fully vegan bakery that’s as beautiful as it is delicious. “It is absurd how good their pastries are,” she raves, returning for a second visit because once clearly wasn’t enough. The pistachio Danish is described as “super delicate,” but it’s the almond croissant that steals the show – “possibly the best…I have ever tasted,” Rome says. On her second visit, she tries their pain au chocolat, which she finds is equally impressive. Margo’s also offers an enticing lineup of vegan sandwiches that Rome didn’t get to try, but definitely wanted to. Margo’s has two locations in the city.

Saint-Jean

Just a short stroll from Margo’s, Rome hits Saint-Jean, a sort of “older sister” to Margo’s, in her eyes, and even more famous. This fully plant-based bakery has two separate storefronts: one dedicated to sweet pastries, the other to savory dishes and sandwiches. Her pick? The pistachio cruffin – a buttery croissant-muffin hybrid filled with pistachio cream. “I think I briefly blacked out eating this,” she confesses, calling it possibly the best thing she’s ever eaten. Saint-Jean’s lineup is wild in the best way, and Rome admits she was jealous Berlin doesn’t have something like it.

Veganees

YouTube/Mina Rome Veganees is located in Amsterdam’s trendy De Pijp neighborhood

Located in the trendy De Pijp neighborhood, Veganees delivers mouthwatering Asian-inspired vegan street food in a laid-back setting. Rome and her mom go for the gochujang cauliflower wings (“which I need to recreate ASAP”) and a variety of bao buns, all beautifully presented. The flavors are bold, sticky, savory-sweet – exactly what you’d hope for in this kind of fusion cuisine. Though she notes it’s a bit pricey – even by Amsterdam standards – the dishes are memorable and full of punch.

Madre

Madre takes vegan Mexican cuisine to the next level, elevating comfort classics into a fine-dining experience. Every dish is fresh, creative, and totally plant-based. The standout? A decadent tres leches cake with guava sauce, served alongside “the best vegan ice cream I’ve ever had,” Rome swoons. Madre isn’t just a dinner, it’s a full-on vegan culinary journey with style and flair.

Vegan Junk Food Bar

No vegan Amsterdam list would be complete without the iconic Vegan Junk Food Bar. Rome had been years before and was glad to return for their double cheesy smash burgers – greasy, gooey, and totally satisfying. “Really, really solid,” she says. She also tries the Caesar chicken salad, another surprisingly good option at a place known for indulgence. It’s the ultimate guilty-pleasure vegan comfort food, perfect for when you want to go all-in.

TerraZen

One of Rome’s top three favorites of the trip, “Maybe even my favorite,” she says, TerraZen is a hidden gem that fuses Jamaican and Japanese flavors into a highly creative, 100 percent vegan menu. It’s the kind of place that makes you wish you had an extra stomach. Rome doesn’t go into detail about specific dishes but says she wanted to order the entire menu.

From flaky croissants to spicy cauliflower wings and gourmet guava desserts, Rome proves that Amsterdam is a plant-based paradise waiting to be devoured. For those craving food inspiration or planning their next plant-based trip, this Amsterdam guide is a must-watch.

For the full list of Mina Rome’s must-visit vegan places in Amsterdam, check out her video ‘Everything I Ate in Amsterdam (Vegan Food Heaven).’

If you’re looking for vegan recipes or travel guides for other cities, including New York, Paris, and Madrid, head to Mina Rome’s YouTube channel.

