Poland’s Ministry Of Health Pledges Plant-Based Meals For Schools And Nurseries

Poland is expected to introduce plant-based meals in schools and nurseries.

The Polish government’s Ministry of Health has pledged to update its draft nutrition guidance for young people in education and for patients in hospitals. The provisions would require the relevant institutions to provide plant-based and dairy-free options.

The proposed changes would stipulate that schools and nurseries must: make alternative proteins and plant-based foods available whenever meat or fish are on the menu, with particular emphasis on nutritious and sustainable legume-based options; make plant-based alternatives available at all mealtimes; and make plant-based dairy alternatives available too, serving them alongside milk.

The guidance also specifically uses a phrase to the effect of “plant-based alternatives to dairy products” to replace previously unclear wording.

The Ministry of Health made the pledges following public consultation and feedback from organizations such as the Green REV Institute, a nonprofit focused on the intersection of human rights, animal rights, health, and the environment.

The Green REV Institute founded its influential Plant Based School programme in 2021 to advocate for inclusive child nutrition.

Writing on Instagram, the Green REV Institute noted that the ministry’s “other plans” include the introduction of a new weekly diet model for all students, consisting of at least one plant-based dinner per week and a maximum of two meat-based dinners.

‘We are continuing to work to make plant-based options the default’

Adobe Stock Studies indicate that offering plant-based options in schools and hospitals is better for the environment and human health

As reported by the Krakow vegan media company ISTOTA Magazine, the Ministry of Health received approximately 800 responses to the draft following the “unprecedented mobilization” of the Green REV Institute’s school programme.

“Every child, every young Pole, has the right to food that is consistent with their worldview and good for their health and the environment,” said Anna Spurek, president of the Green REV Institute. “We appreciate that the Ministry has responded to our comments, and we are continuing to work to make plant-based options the default.”

The Ministry of Health has also pledged to adjust its guidance to allow for the cultural, religious, and ethical worldview requirements of hospital patients. However, the government has not yet finalized or published the guidelines. You can view the proposed changes in the responses to the public consultations here.

