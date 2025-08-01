Pizza Gets A Healthy Makeover With This Viral Oatmeal Recipe

Pizza night just got a whole lot healthier, and surprisingly, it starts with oats. If you’re trying to add more nutrients to your diet but still crave the comforting flavors of pizza, this new twist is for you.

Dillon Holmes, known for the popular YouTube channel Well Your World that he runs with his wife Reebs, recently shared a recipe that’s taken the plant-based world by storm: pizza oatmeal. It’s a savory, veggie-loaded bake that tastes like pizza but skips the floury crust. “This has got to be our most viral recipe that we’ve ever made on our live cooking show,” Holmes says, at the start of the video.

Their channel is known for oil-free, low-calorie-density meals that are quick and family-friendly, and this one fits the bill perfectly. In the video, Holmes walks viewers through just how easy it is to throw this together in under 20 minutes.

Building the base

The recipe starts with a cup of old-fashioned rolled oats – no soaking, no blending. “Everything’s just going in the tank,” Holmes says. To that, he adds chopped vegetables you’d normally find on a pizza: mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, red onion, black olives, and spinach. But as Holmes points out, this part is totally flexible: “Whatever you like on a pizza, whatever you’ve got in the fridge, it works great. So just start chopping.”

He advises keeping the veggie pieces on the smaller side so they blend better with the texture of the oats. Even with the rough measurements, he insists you can’t mess it up: “It’s foolproof.”

Making it taste like pizza

YouTube/Well Your World Holmes chops veggies that he normally likes on his pizza, like zucchini, mushrooms, and bell peppers

Flavor is where the magic happens. If you’ve got Well Your World’s Italian seasoning and pizza sauce, great, just toss them in. If not, Holmes offers an easy alternative: “Take a can of diced tomatoes…get a little bit of juice in there, some chunks…we’re going to throw a couple tablespoons worth,” he says. Then add Italian herbs, onion powder, garlic powder, nutritional yeast, and crushed red pepper for heat.

Nutritional yeast gives the dish its cheesy note. Holmes adds at least two tablespoons: “Not cheesy cheesy, but just the right amount of cheesiness. And it’s healthy too.”

To boost flavor and texture, he recommends using soy milk instead of water as the liquid, which you need to add just like with regular oatmeal. A teaspoon of baking powder is added last to give the dish a nice, fluffy rise during baking. “Not like, dramatically fluffy, but it will puff up a little bit, which is a nice touch,” says Holmes.

Bake and enjoy

Once everything is mixed, it goes into a baking dish and straight into the oven. The final result? A golden, savory bake that smells like a pizza but eats like a wholesome meal. “You’re like, ‘Why does that seem like it’s going to work?’ It’s going to work. Watch this,” Holmes says.

Whether you’re new to plant-based eating or just looking for a fun way to reinvent dinner, this viral pizza oatmeal recipe might surprise you. It’s hearty, full of flavor, and easy enough to throw together on a weeknight.

For more healthy, whole food vegan recipes, check out the Well Your World YouTube channel.

