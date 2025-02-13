X
Potato Milk Brand DUG Announces Further European Expansion

DUG is launching in Spain to tap into increasing consumer demand for plant-based milks

A selection of cartons of vegan potato milk from Dug DUG first launched its potato milk in 2021 - Media Credit: DUG

Swedish potato milk brand DUG Foodtech has announced a new listing at a Spanish supermarket chain.

DUG’s plant-based milk will soon be available at 150 Carrefour supermarkets across Spain. The brand said that this collaboration represents its first steps to enter the Spanish marketplace, as well as its overall strategic focus on the flourishing European market.

DUG launched its potato milk in 2021 with three varieties: Original, Barista, and Unsweetened. According to the company, its potato milk products have a creamy, foamable, and milk-like consistency, without saturated fats or the 14 most common allergens. DUG products are also fortified with vitamin D, B12, calcium, folic acid, and riboflavin.

DUG has claimed that its products are among the most sustainable milks on the market, requiring 50 times less water than almond milk and 50 percent less land than oat milk to produce. Potato milk also emits just 0.27kg of CO2 per liter compared to oat milk’s 0.9kg, while the global average for high-emitting dairy milk production is around 3kg per liter.

Read more: Does Dairy-Free Milk Really Cause Depression?

Spanish expansion ‘an exciting opportunity’ for DUG

Photo shows a bowl of porridge and fruit next to a carton of DUG Original potato milk
DUG Foodtech Potato is even more sustainable than oat milk

In October, the Good Food Institute (GFI) reported that products like plant-based milk and meat are increasingly mainstream throughout Europe, particularly in Spain.

GFI separately found that the sales volume of plant-based products in Spain grew by 6.4 percent between 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, around 40 percent of Spanish households purchased plant-based milk at least once in 2023, seven percent more than Germany.

“Spain, as the second-largest non-dairy market in Europe, presents an exciting opportunity for us. Alongside this retail partnership, we are also launching into the coffee channel, further expanding our footprint,” said Helene Nielsen, CEO of DUG Foodtech.

Several plant-based milk brands currently produce ready-to-drink coffee beverages, including Sproud, Califia, and Alpro, while major brands like M&S, Starbucks, and Costa Coffee have also launched vegan-friendly options.

Read more: Watermelon Seed Milk Is The Latest Dairy-Free Innovation

