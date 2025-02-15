‘Game-Changing’ Premix Oat Milk Pouches Arrive In The UK

Oat milk brand MYOM has launched its premix pouches in Whole Foods Market stores across London in its first retail listing.

MYOM Original Oat is made to be mixed with water at home to create oat milk. It comes in 65g or 130g pouches. Mixing the smaller pouches with 440ml of water yields half a liter of milk. The pouches can be stored in the cupboard for up to four months, and in the fridge for five days once mixed with water.

Before launching at Whole Foods Market, MYOM sold directly to consumers online. The brand has won several awards, including two at The Grocer’s New Product and Packaging awards 2024. It took platinum at the Plant-based Excellence Awards and won 2 stars at the Great Taste awards 2024. The oat milk has more calcium than cow’s milk and is fortified with vitamins D3 and B12 as well as iodine.

“It’s never straightforward bringing a totally new product to market, but we have been blown away by the customer reaction to MYOM,” MYOM founder Mike Curtis said in a statement. “Our desire has always been to create an oat drink that tastes fantastic. We also wanted to ensure it was nutritious – MYOM is naturally low in sugar and fats and contains more calcium than semi-skimmed dairy milk.”

Reducing waste and energy use

William Barton / Alamy Stock Photo Find MYOM in Whole Foods Market stores across London

MYOM was designed to reduce the amount of packaging of regular plant-based milks and the energy used to transport them. Plant-based milks generate far fewer emissions and use far less land and water than cow’s milk to produce. But packaging, transporting, and refrigerating cartons of milk, whether dairy-free or not, uses similar amounts of energy.

“[B]y getting people to add the water to MYOM at home rather than in a carton at a factory, it saves tonnes of packaging and transportation CO2 emissions, making MYOM one of the most sustainable milks available,” said Curtis.

According to MYOM, its product creates up to 90 percent fewer emissions than regular cartons of plant-based milk. The brand premix oat milk requires smaller packaging that is lighter to transport. Having a long shelf-life minimizes waste, and the pouches are fully recyclable at home.

“We’re excited to launch MYOM in our stores,” Bianka Szatmari, Grocery Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market UK, said in a statement. “Their commitment to sustainability and innovation fits perfectly with what we’re all about – nourishing people and the planet. We can’t wait for our customers to try this game-changing product that’s unlike anything else out there.”

