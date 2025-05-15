‘This Is My Mom’s Secret Vegan Recipe – Here’s How To Make It’

Andrew Bernard, known for running The Nard Dog Cooks YouTube channel, recently shared a heartfelt “secret” recipe created by his mom.

In a recent video, he revealed a long-kept family favorite: a vegan take on rasta pasta. This colorful dish is infused with Jamaican-inspired spice blends, offering a hearty, meat-free meal packed with plant-powered flavor. Through the video, Bernard not only walks viewers through the method but also explains his ingredient choices and offers tips to elevate the dish nutritionally.

Rasta pasta ingredients

Bell peppers are a key ingredient in rasta pasta. They bring vibrant color, crunch, and a natural sweetness. They’re packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber, making them a great addition to pasta dishes.

Bernard carefully demonstrates how he slices the peppers for maximum ease and flavor impact, using red, orange, and green varieties to showcase both their taste and aesthetic appeal. Their inclusion brings a fresh and energizing contrast to the warm spices of the dish.

Garlic and onion are also used, and Bernard offers a step-by-step on mincing garlic for maximum flavor release. He also shows you how to minimize your chances of crying when cutting an onion.

Coconut milk for creaminess

YouTube/The Nard Dog Cooks Coconut milk adds creaminess to this vegan rasta pasta recipe

Coconut milk provides creaminess and richness, meaning there’s absolutely no need for dairy in this recipe. Bernard prefers a thicker coconut milk for this dish and notes how it balances the heat of the spices while giving the sauce its signature velvety texture.

The dish isn’t complete without Bernard’s homemade jerk seasoning – which includes nineteen spices. “What makes this pasta dish so unique with flavor is that your entire cabinet is going to take a crack at seasoning it” he says. Another key ingredient is scotch bonnet chili, which adds a spicy kick to the pasta.

Whether you’re new to plant-based eating or a seasoned vegan, this hidden gem from Bernard’s kitchen might just become your new favorite.

