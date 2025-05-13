Kid-Approved Vegan Packed Lunches (That Adults Will Love Too!)

In a practical, no-fuss look into how one busy vegan parent keeps lunchtime both simple and nutritious, Swayze Foster, of the Unnatural Vegan YouTube channel, recently posted a video that walks us through nearly two weeks of packed school lunches for her seven-year-old.

Foster isn’t trying to win Pinterest with these lunchboxes. In fact, she opens the video by explaining that she has three kids, a limited morning window, and like most of us, zero desire to prep lunch the night before. “I only have about five minutes to get it finished and then get us out the door,” she says.

The video features 11 plant-based lunches that are built around variety, protein, and most importantly, foods her child actually eats. Peanut butter, tofu, vegan deli slices, and fortified plant milks all play a role in helping her vegan kid get the calories and nutrients they need. Foster even runs each meal through Cronometer to check for protein content, which often exceeds the daily recommended amount for her child’s age group.

Kid-friendly packed lunches

Her child’s school has no restrictions on common allergens like peanuts or tree nuts, which gives her greater flexibility in what she packs. But she also includes plenty of creative, kid-friendly lunch ideas suitable for schools that ban different food allergens.

Here’s a breakdown of some of her favorite lunches, why her kid likes them, and how they contribute to a balanced vegan diet. You can find her full line-up of lunches in the below video.

Peanut butter sandwich with carrot sticks, hummus, and blueberries

Foster likes this one for its ease, balance, and the fact that it does not include anything unhealthy. “You’ve got vitamin A from the carrots… antioxidants from the blueberries… we have lots of healthy carbs, we have lots of healthy fat from the peanut butter, from the hummus as well.”

It’s basic, fast, and a regular in the rotation.

Deli slice sandwich with vegan cheese, cantaloupe, and Smokehouse almonds

One of her kid’s favorites: a sandwich with vegan mayo, dairy-free cheese, and deli slices. Paired with cantaloupe and smokehouse almonds, it checks the flavor and nutrient boxes.

Foster highlights the cantaloupe for its vitamin C, which helps with iron absorption.

Baked tofu, cinnamon and apple wrap, pretzels, fruitlet gummies, and cantaloupe

YouTube/Unnatural Vegan Foster’s kid enjoyed this lunch so much that she made it again the next day

A creative spin with a wrap that combines peanut butter, cinnamon, and apple slices. It was such a hit, Foster made it again the next day. This one also features baked tofu, pretzels, fruit gummies, and of course, cantaloupe. Foster says she’s made the tofu for years and her kid now loves it.

“They ate all of this during lunch,” she says – which, let’s be honest, is a win in any parent’s book.

Homemade pizza with strawberries and a Larabar

A slice of Sunday’s leftover homemade pizza made with a pizza stone and mostly whole wheat dough, vegan pizza cheese, tomato basil sauce, and plant-based crumbles. “The red sauce is just the Trader Joe’s… marinara,” she explains.

Rounded out with strawberries, a Larabar, and a marshmallow. Easy and delicious!

Cheesy slices sandwich with strawberries and a marshmallow

Another sandwich lunch, this time with vegan cheese, deli slices, mayo, and whole wheat bread, served with strawberries and a marshmallow treat. Quick and reliable.

Garlic deli sandwich with carrot sticks and a homemade granola bar

This sandwich features vegan mayo and deli slices on whole wheat sprinkled with garlic grown in the backyard (yes, really). “I swear, that’s still my top tip for getting kids to eat vegetables is to just grow stuff. They will be so excited to go out and pick it and eat it,” says Foster.

Served with carrot sticks and peanut butter, her kid’s preferred veggie dip, and a dense, homemade granola bar made with multiple nuts and toasted oats.

Foster calls the bar “the perfect level of sweetness,” noting that one little rectangle is very dense and packs lots of calories.

But what about the protein?

Foster tackles the age-old vegan question head-on. She entered all the lunches into Cronometer, revealing that most hover around or exceed 15 grams of protein, which is more than enough for a school-aged child’s lunch.

“Even with a kid being vegan, possibly needing a bit more protein due to bioavailability issues… if your kid is eating a variety of food – not just fruit, veggies, and rice – it’s pretty much impossible for them to not get plenty of protein,” she says.

Foster recommends ensuring vegan kids get B12 (through supplements), iodine (via a multivitamin), and vitamin A (from carrots and sweet potatoes). She also encourages parents to lean on fortified plant milks for calcium and keep iron and omega-3s in mind.

You should always consult your doctor if you have questions about your child’s diet.

For those curious about the lunchbox itself, she uses a leakproof bento-style box, which she hand washes and has found durable and ideal for early elementary-aged kids.

And as for what really matters? “This is all stuff that my kid likes – or at least doesn’t hate,” she says. That’s the goal.

You can find more plant-based tips and recipes on the Unnatural Vegan YouTube channel.

