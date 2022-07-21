three chefs at Geranium Geranium followed its head chef's lead and went mostly plant-based earlier this year - Media Credit: Geranium
Food Headlines Lifestyle

Meat-Free Danish Eatery Geranium Named The Best Restaurant In The World

Geranium's menu revolves around fresh, locally-sourced produce

By

3 Minutes Read

Copenhagen dining hotspot Geranium has topped The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

It comes after the eatery secured second place last year.

After head chef and co-owner Rasmus Kofoed decided to follow a more plant-based diet, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant stopped serving meat in January. 

Geranium was known for its lavish 22-course, meat-heavy tasting menu. Now a sustainable and seasonal-focused location, the menu centers around fresh produce. It still features seafood dishes created with locally-caught fish.

The meat-free restaurant that delighted judges

“Rasmus Kofoed, Søren Ledet, and their team have created an unforgettable dining experience, taking seasonal cooking to superlative heights and delivering precise, beautiful, and elegant food that combines art and flavor alongside a ground-breaking drinks program,” William Drew, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants said in a statement.

He added: “Geranium has cemented its status as a global culinary destination and a much-deserved winner of the coveted title, The World’s Best Restaurant 2022.”

Geranium won the top award after a panel of 1,000 international restaurant experts voted in its favor. The presentation ceremony was recently held in London and hosted by actor Stanley Tucci.

Now it has the title of World’s Best Restaurant, Geranium is ineligible to win again. It is eligible for the “Best of the Best” category.

Geranium is the only meat-free venue to feature in the top 10 restaurants in the world.

Creating work-life-sustainability balance

Kofoed’s kitchen operates four days a week. Co-owner Søren Ledet, agreed with the move, to enhance work-life balance for all employees. Additionally, it ties in with Kofoed’s personal mandate to be more creative, while using fewer resources.

In a social media post, discussing the restaurant’s move away from meat, he stated: “I see it as a challenge to create new dishes which celebrate seafood from the pristine waters & vegetables from local, organic/biodynamic farms which thrive here in Denmark & Scandinavia.” 

Kofoed credits his vegetarian mother with inspiring his new menu direction. It was after hosting a meat-free popup within Geranium in 2020 that he began planning the evolution of his kitchen.

Now, the meat-free menu includes plant-based dishes like infusions of grilled white asparagus, pickled elderberries, truffle, and crispy grains, and dark chocolate and Jerusalem artichoke reductions for dessert.

Michelin-starred restaurants taking meat off the menu

Geranium is not alone in opting to take animals off its diners’ plates. Likewise, in 2021, upmarket New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park (EMP) made the switch to a mostly vegan menu. 

The move came after the Covid-19 pandemic forced head chef Daniel Humm to reevaluate the sustainability of his ingredients. Now, EMP uses experimental preparation techniques, including fermentation, to unlock exciting new flavors.

In the same year, Alexis Gauthier defied long standing customers and took Gauthier Soho entirely vegan.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Copenhagen denmark Meat-free Restaurants
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
A climate activist is glued to the street at stage fifteen of the Tour de France cycling race
Activism
A person laughs while feeding another person plant-based nuggets
Food
heading/latest

trending

three chefs at Geranium Food
A person laughs while feeding another person plant-based nuggets Food
Another Totally Vegan Burger King Restaurant Is Now Open In Vienna
Activists fixed a pink boat named after murdered Honduran environmental activist Berta Cáceres in the middle of the busy intersection of Oxford Street and Regent Street Activism
New Documentary Follows The Extinction Rebellion Protests That Shut Down London￼
Rush hour on M25 UK motorway queue of cars trucks & lorries in traffic jam Activism
‘Just Stop Oil’ Disrupts The UK’s Busiest Road Following 40°C Heatwave
Friends sitting in a restaurant ordering food from a waiter Business
Bristol Vegetarian Restaurant Now Adding Climate Impact Labels To Menus
A nile crocodile on a shore of a lake Culture
American Express Just Ditched Crocodile Skin From Its Online Store
A person with their eyes closed outside in the sun Headlines
Vitamin D: What It Is, Why It’s Important, And How To Get Enough On A Vegan Diet
A beagle puppy sitting in the grass Culture
4,000 Beagles Saved From Animal Testing Facility In Virginia
Jane Goodall's new barbie doll Celebrities
Barbie’s ‘Inspiring Women’ Series Now Includes A Dr. Jane Goodall Doll
Group of people eating in restaurant Food
Unsupportive Family And Friends Prevent People Turning Vegan, New Research Suggests
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active