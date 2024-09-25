X
M&S Launches Vegan Speculoos Cookies In Light-Up Tin

M&S is already unveiling its Christmas 2024 range

An M&S vegan cookie tin in front of a blue and gray background M&S is expanding its Plant Kitchen range - Media Credit: M&S/Adobe Stock

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has just released vegan speculoos and chocolate chip cookies in a light-up tin.

The tin comes in the shape of a house covered in snow, complete with a festive wreath and indoor Christmas tree. The new product was spotted by Instagram page Vegan on the Shelf, and is available online and in stores now for £7.

Speculoos is a shortcrust biscuit flavored with a blend of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and cardamom, giving it a distinctive warm, aromatic taste. It’s traditionally made during the holiday season. The tin will likely be one of many festive releases from M&S’s Plant Kitchen range: in previous years, it has offered meat-free pigs in blankets, mince pies, and even a vegan turkey.

Marks and Spencer embraces veganism

A selection of vegan foods from the M&S Plant Kitchen range
M&S The Plant Kitchen has proved popular with M&S customers

Launched in 2019, Plant Kitchen features a wide variety of plant-based products including cakes, dressings, spreads, sandwiches, pies, ready meals, and much more.

M&S previously said it decided to launch Plant Kitchen due to “rising interest in veganism, ethical eating, and the health benefits of plant-based food.” The company conducted a survey of its customers, which found that 46 percent were looking to reduce meat consumption.

M&S isn’t the only supermarket to launch an own-brand vegan line. Asda’s OMV!, Tesco’s Plant Chef, Sainsbury’s Plant Pioneers, and Aldi’s Plant Menu have all seen similar successes over the last few years.

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

