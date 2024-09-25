M&S Launches Vegan Speculoos Cookies In Light-Up Tin

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has just released vegan speculoos and chocolate chip cookies in a light-up tin.

The tin comes in the shape of a house covered in snow, complete with a festive wreath and indoor Christmas tree. The new product was spotted by Instagram page Vegan on the Shelf, and is available online and in stores now for £7.

Speculoos is a shortcrust biscuit flavored with a blend of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and cardamom, giving it a distinctive warm, aromatic taste. It’s traditionally made during the holiday season. The tin will likely be one of many festive releases from M&S’s Plant Kitchen range: in previous years, it has offered meat-free pigs in blankets, mince pies, and even a vegan turkey.

Marks and Spencer embraces veganism

M&S The Plant Kitchen has proved popular with M&S customers

Launched in 2019, Plant Kitchen features a wide variety of plant-based products including cakes, dressings, spreads, sandwiches, pies, ready meals, and much more.

M&S previously said it decided to launch Plant Kitchen due to “rising interest in veganism, ethical eating, and the health benefits of plant-based food.” The company conducted a survey of its customers, which found that 46 percent were looking to reduce meat consumption.

M&S isn’t the only supermarket to launch an own-brand vegan line. Asda’s OMV!, Tesco’s Plant Chef, Sainsbury’s Plant Pioneers, and Aldi’s Plant Menu have all seen similar successes over the last few years.

