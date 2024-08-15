Lurpak Finally Releases Plant-Based Spread

Lurpak has finally announced the release of its long-awaited plant-based spread.

The much-loved butter brand, which is owned by Arla Foods, is one of the most popular in the UK. It’s particularly known for its Lurpak spreadable, which is renowned for its distinctive taste and quality.

The dairy-free version – named Lurpak Plant Based – is made with just nine ingredients. These are coconut oil, rapeseed oil, shea oil, water, culture, salt, oat, carrot concentrate, and lemon concentrate. According to the brand, the vegan Lurpak delivers the “great taste and quality that the premium butter brand is renowned for.”

Lurpak embraces the dairy-free market

Adobe Stock Lurpak is a popular butter brand

This release has been a long time coming for Lurpak, which has been relatively slow to embrace the plant-based market. The Danish-Swedish brand announced plans for the launch back in 2023, and was met with backlash from dairy farmers.

A spokesperson told Plant Based News at the time that “milk would always be the heart” of what the company does. They added, however, that they wanted to give shoppers the “options that meet their changing needs and tastes.”

A growing number of people in the UK are moving away from dairy over ethical, environmental, and health concerns. The animal abuse in dairy farming is well-documented, and the industry is also responsible for around four percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Dairy has also been linked to a number of diseases, including prostate cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s.

Lurpak Plant Based will be rolling out to supermarkets in the UK and Denmark on August 21 and August 26 respectively. We don’t know exactly how much it will cost, but Arla has said that it will be a similar price to the dairy version.

