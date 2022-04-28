Vegan fast-food chain Neat Burger—which counts Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton among its financial backers—is expanding to the US. First stop: New York City.
Neat Burger has gone from strength to strength since its first London location opened in 2019. The chain now has a total of eight stores. And last year, following a $70 million valuation, it revealed plans to open a further 30 locations in the UK.
But the restaurant chain is also set on world domination. In autumn of this year, Neat Burger will begin its US expansion with a new location in Manhattan.
To support its ambitious expansion plans, Neat Burger has made several new hires, including Vincent Herbet, who will serve as Neat Burger USA’s chief executive. Herbert previously helmed bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien.
Jeffrey S. Fried (Sweetgreen’s former chairman) and Henrik Fjordbak (Joe & The Juice’s former COO) are also on board.
Changing the meat we eat
Ultimately, Neat Burger wants to advance the alternative protein sector, and show the world how versatile, delicious, and sustainable plant-based food can be.
Its current menu includes options like its Filet-No-Fish (a fish-free patty with vegan tartar sauce) and its Smoke Smash, which features two of its signature vegan meat patties, crispy onion rings, BBQ, jalapeños, and more.
The chain has already picked up a few awards, including Deliveroo’s Best Vegan Brand of 2021 and 2020. Plus, it’s committed to healing the planet, and has partnered with the Eden Reforestation Project to plant one tree for every burger sold.
Neat Burger’s food is already climate-friendly: its current carbon footprint sits well below 0.5 kilograms. (To put that into context, the average meal’s carbon footprint is 1.6 kilograms.)
“We are on a mission to fundamentally change how the world consumes protein,” Neat Burger’s CEO and co-founder Zack Bishti said in a statement.
