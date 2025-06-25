These 4 Korean-Inspired Longevity Recipes Might Help You Live To 100

Joanne Lee Molinaro, known for running The Korean Vegan, recently shared a video where she showcases four highly nutritious longevity recipes. Each dish is rich in plant-based protein, gut-friendly ingredients, and, above all, fiber – which Molinaro calls the “most important nutritional common denominator” in Blue Zones, the regions of the world where people live the longest.

Known for her unique blend of Korean-American cuisine, Molinaro, a trial lawyer and New York Times bestselling cookbook author, walks viewers through each dish step by step, weaving personal stories with research-backed health benefits. Her mission? Helping people “not die as fast,” she jokes, by embracing whole plant-based foods that can support longevity, prevent disease, and taste incredible.

From a mung bean pancake to a sassy twist on oatmeal, these four meals are more than just nutrient-dense – they’re a celebration of flavor, heritage, and daily rituals that promote a longer life.

Mung bean pancake with homemade kimchi

YouTube/The Korean Vegan This pancake is highly nutritious and easy to make

Molinaro kicks off the series with a traditional Korean dish called bindaetteok, or mung bean pancake. This high-protein, high-fiber meal is made with ground mung beans and gosari (also known as fernbrake), both praised for their longevity-boosting properties.

Each pancake, she says, contains “less than 200 calories, 13 grams of protein, seven grams of fiber and zero cholesterol.” “They are absolutely freaking delicious – take that, chicken breast,” she says. Paired with her homemade kimchi – a fermented probiotic powerhouse – this meal supports gut health, promotes satiety, and provides long-lasting energy. “Kimchi should be part of every single meal, including breakfast,” she insists.

Japchae with sweet potato noodles

In the second episode, Molinaro shares a nutrient-packed version of japchae, a popular Korean dish typically made with glass noodles. Her version features sweet potato noodles, which are naturally gluten-free, and a colorful medley of vegetables.

“These are a bunch of fiber-filled, cancer-fighting superfoods,” she says, adding that you “don’t need to pay Big Pharma” to get their benefits. The dish is dressed simply with soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, and brown rice syrup, creating a savory-sweet profile that satisfies without heaviness.

Kimchi-infused minestrone soup

Molinaro starts this episode by declaring, “Honestly, I want to live for ever so I can just eat this all the time.” Inspired by the Mediterranean Blue Zones, Molinaro puts a Korean twist on classic minestrone with the addition of kimchi. This soup begins with roasted chickpeas and a “rainbow” of colorful vegetables – a nod to Harvard Health’s guidance on the longevity benefits of phytonutrients.

“Adding color to your meals will help you live a longer, healthier life,” she says, quoting Harvard’s findings that these pigments “have potent anti-cancer and anti-heart disease effects.” Her version also includes generous helpings of fiber from legumes and vegetables. The probiotics in the kimchi give this familiar dish a gut-friendly edge, reinforcing her theme of “fiber and more fiber.”

Savory oatmeal inspired by bibimbap

In the final instalment, Molinaro reimagines oatmeal as a savory meal inspired by bibimbap, a Korean rice bowl. This dish has personal significance. Her father began eating oatmeal daily after his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2016. “Within a year, his cholesterol had dropped by over 100 points,” she explains.

She highlights that oats contain beta-glucan, “a soluble fiber that acts like a gel while it makes its way through your system. It picks up cholesterol like a glue and guides it out of your body the natural way.” To elevate the oatmeal, she adds panchan-style toppings and lentils for added fiber and protein, transforming a “boring old oatmeal” into a savory powerhouse.

Each of these recipes balances traditional flavors with functional ingredients, making them ideal for anyone looking to eat more plants, improve digestion, and support long-term health – all without sacrificing taste.

Find more of Molinaro’s plant-based recipes on The Korean Vegan YouTube channel.

