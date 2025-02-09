Vegan Chef On Her Favorite Easy Korean Meals For One

Rose Lee, widely recognized by her YouTube channel “Cheap Lazy Vegan,” has garnered a substantial following on for her accessible and budget-friendly plant-based recipes. Her channel offers a plethora of vegan recipes and lifestyle tips, emphasizing simplicity and affordability.

In a recent video titled “Laziest Korean Meals For One (Vegan) Lazy Korean Recipes,” Lee shares some of her go-to quick and easy Korean vegan recipes.

You can find details about how to make the dishes in the video below:

1. Lazy Bibim Guksu (mixed noodles)

Lee introduces a simplified version of Bibim Guksu, a traditional Korean mixed noodle dish. She recommends using quick-cooking noodles like somen or soba, which are ready in about three minutes. To add protein, she suggests incorporating frozen edamame beans, noting, “If you keep a bag of frozen edamame beans in the freezer, it’s ready to go.” For seasoning, Lee uses chogochujang, a vinegary, slightly sweet version of gochujang (Korean red pepper paste), which can be purchased from Korean supermarkets. After cooking and rinsing the noodles in cold water, she mixes them with chojang and a bit of roasted sesame oil, adding optional toppings like chopped green onions and roasted sesame seeds.

2. Tofu and soy sauce rice

Cheap Lazy Vegan Rose Lee is known for making delicious and accessible vegan meals

For this dish, Lee prepares a vegan version of Korean egg rice by pan-frying slices of extra-firm tofu until golden and crispy. She seasons the tofu with kala namak (black salt) to impart an egg-like flavor. Meanwhile, she mixes cooked rice with soy sauce and a touch of roasted sesame oil. The tofu is then placed atop the seasoned rice, and optional garnishes like chopped green onions and roasted seaweed can be added.

3. Lazy Bibimbap

Lee’s take on the classic Korean mixed rice dish, bibimbap, involves minimal preparation. She uses frozen mixed vegetables, microwaving them until thawed, and combines them with cooked rice and canned chickpeas for added protein. You can add gochujang and roasted sesame oil if you wish, then thoroughly mix it together. Optional toppings include chopped green onions and roasted sesame seeds.

For detailed instructions and additional recipes, visit Lee’s YouTube channel, “Cheap Lazy Vegan.”

