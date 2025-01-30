You Can Buy A Kilo Of Vegan Mini Eggs Online

Easter is still months away, but hot cross buns and Easter eggs are already making their way onto supermarket shelves. Vegans may be pleased to know that among these premature retail offerings are a huge 1kg bag of vegan mini eggs.

Mummy Meegz Chickee Eggs have a milk chocolate filling encased in a sweet crunchy shell that come in pastel colors. They are a vegan take on Cadbury’s Mini Eggs. The 1kg bag is available to buy online from The Vegan Candyman for £25.99. Also available are the regular 80g sharing bags of Chickie Eggs, and Mummy Meegz Chuckie Egg. The Chuckie Egg is a vegan creme egg made with oat milk and featuring a gooey fondant center.

Mummy Meegz is a family-owned business that originated in Meagan “Mummy Meegz” vegan café in Yorkshire. With her daughter and son-in-law, Mummy Meegz has created several vegan swaps for popular chocolates including M&Ms and Lindt balls.

The rise of dairy-free chocolate

Mummy Meegz Mummy Meegz creates a dairy-free take on classic chocolate mini eggs

Mummy Meegz isn’t the only brand offering vegan Easter chocolate. Also available at The Vegan Candyman are options such as Moo Free Caramel Mini Eggs and Nomo Ultimate Easter Egg. In M&S, you’ll find a dedicated range of vegan Easter chocolate, while luxury chocolate brands such as Hotel Chocolat have created extra-indulgent vegan eggs this year.

Vegan chocolate has been rising in popularity, Many big brands such as Cadbury’s and Galaxy now make dairy-free versions of their products. The value of the global market is expected to more than double by 2032. Due to being dairy-free, vegan chocolate also has consumers in people who are lactose intolerant.

Chocolate brands are using oat or almond in powder form as an alternative to the milk powder used in dairy-based chocolate. This means vegan chocolate can offer the same creaminess and taste that consumers want, according to industry analysis.

