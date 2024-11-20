Impossible Foods Edges Closer To EU Approval

Impossible Foods has just passed the second hurdle to gaining EU approval for its precision-fermented heme product. This means that the brand’s famous “bleeding” plant-based burgers could soon be on sale in Europe.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has officially ruled that the burger’s soy leghemoglobin (heme) is safe to eat. Heme, which is naturally found in animal muscle, is an iron-containing molecule that contributes to the taste, texture, and appearance of meat. Impossible Foods’ fermented heme product is made from modified yeast that’s been brewed in tanks.

Impossible Foods cleared its first EU safety hurdle in August. After clearing the second, it now just needs final approval by the European Commission and EU Member States.

The rise of Impossible Foods

Adobe Stock Impossible Foods is famous for its “bleeding” plant-based burgers

Since being founded in California in 2011 by Dr. Patrick O. Brown, a former Stanford biochemistry professor, Impossible Foods has established itself as a leading plant-based brand in the US. The company specializes in creating plant-based meat alternatives designed to mimic the taste, texture, and cooking experience of traditional meat. Its flagship product, the Impossible Burger, debuted in 2016, and made headlines at the time for “bleeding” in a similar way to real animal meat.

Impossible Foods’ product range has since expanded to include plant-based sausage, chicken nuggets, pork, and ground meat. In addition to the US, Impossible Foods products are available in countries including Canada, Australia, and Singapore.

The company has been very vocal in its efforts to appeal to meat-eaters. Earlier this year, it replaced its famous blue branding with red, which it said was inspired by the “craveability of meat.” Soon after, it unveiled an advert stating plans to “solve the meat problem with more meat.” The message behind the commercial was that its realistic plant-based alternatives could provide a solution to the environmental problems caused by traditional meat consumption.

