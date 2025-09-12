‘I Ate Chia Seeds Every Day For A Month’ – Plus Results

Chia seeds are everywhere – sprinkled on smoothies, stirred into puddings, and praised as a so-called superfood. But what actually happens if you eat them every single day? Mark Thompson, the popular vegan content creator behind the YouTube channel Sauce Stache, decided to find out.

Thompson, known for his inventive recipe experiments and food science videos, recently shared an in-depth look at his experience of eating chia seeds consistently for 30 days. The results weren’t as dramatic as some viral health videos claim, but they were eye-opening in a different way.

Read more: Chia Seeds Could Help Lower Heart Disease Risk, Says Study

Creative ways to eat chia seeds

To keep the experiment sustainable, Thompson rotated through different recipes. One of his favorites was a twist on chia fresca, traditionally made with water, lime, and a pinch of salt. His version used tart cherry juice: “I used 3 tablespoons of chia seeds to 4 ounces of tart cherry juice and let that soak overnight,” he says. After mixing in water and a little sea salt, it became a refreshing, nutrient-dense drink that he believes also supports sleep and post-exercise recovery.

He also leaned on dessert-inspired recipes, like a thick chia chocolate pudding made with cocoa, maple syrup, and oat milk. “When I eat this, you will feel fuller longer than if you were to just eat regular pudding,” Thompson explains. That satiety effect, he notes, may also be one reason chia seeds are sometimes linked to weight management.

Another staple was a simple chia pudding folded into his morning oatmeal. By soaking chia seeds in oat milk overnight, Thompson created a base that helped balance energy levels. “That helps with digestion and managing the carbohydrate load on my body,” he says, pointing out that chia is thought to slow down carbohydrate absorption and provide more sustained energy.

The real benefits of chia seeds

YouTube/Sauce Stache These tiny seeds are nutritional powerhouses that may improve digestion and heart health, as well as hydration

Chia seeds are nutrient powerhouses. A single serving (about 3 tablespoons) contains 140 calories, 5 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of fat – most of it heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Thompson highlights ways that he believes they aid digestion, improve heart health, and support hydration – especially important for endurance athletes like himself.

Living in Florida, Thompson runs regularly in hot, humid conditions, where staying hydrated is important. “Chia seeds help with hydration…I sweat a lot. I need to really pay attention to how hydrated I am,” he says, noting that their ability to absorb liquid makes them a useful tool for recovery and endurance.

He stresses that chia is not a magic bullet. “If you continue your diet exactly how it is and just add chia seeds in, you’re not going to lose any weight,” he says. Instead, their benefits compound alongside other healthy lifestyle changes, like eating more whole foods and moving regularly.

So, did chia seeds change everything?

After 30 days, Thompson admits he didn’t feel any dramatic shifts in his health. “Week one, nothing changed. Week two happened, nothing changed. Week three, nothing. Week four, no differences,” he says. But that, in his view, is the point.

The real power of chia seeds, and similar foods, comes from consistency over time. “Lots of little changes will make a difference over the course of your life,” Thompson says. Eating chia regularly may not provide instant results, but it contributes to the steady foundation of a healthier diet.

For Thompson, chia seeds are here to stay. He may not eat them daily, but he plans to enjoy them several times a week – as puddings, mixed into oatmeal, or in refreshing drinks. “So that’s that. Chia seeds, superfood. It is good for you,” he says with a smile.

For more plant-based food and science content, visit the Sauce Stache YouTube channel.

Read more: 6 Vegan Chia Pudding Recipes