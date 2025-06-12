Peter, known for running The Plant Based Teacher YouTube channel, recently shared a video on how to build a healthy plant-based meal plan that lasts. A certified nutrition coach, Peter focuses on helping people create healthy, sustainable plant-based lifestyles without stress or restriction. In this video, he breaks down a five-step strategy he uses with clients to help them stay consistent with their eating habits for the long term.

A common problem, Peter explains, is that people often choose great recipes but fail to account for their actual lives. They might plan to cook on busy nights or select meals that are too complex for their energy levels. As a result, they fall off track quickly. Instead of focusing only on recipes, he encourages viewers to consider their schedule, cravings, and cooking capacity. The goal? A practical, flexible plant-based meal plan that lasts.

Step 1: know when you have time to cook

YouTube/ The Plant Based Teacher Peter has shared his hacks to creating nutritious plant-based meals

Peter starts by asking viewers to look at their weekly schedule. “If we don’t plan ahead when we are going to cook, we’re going to be left in that frustrating situation on a busy weeknight where we just don’t have the time or the energy to make a healthy meal.”

He suggests identifying time blocks with more energy and fewer obligations. For him, Sundays are ideal for meal prep, while early-week evenings offer space for more involved recipes. On busier days, he avoids cooking altogether or opts for something simple.

Step 2: choose the type of meal

Next, he recommends deciding what kind of meal to make. Peter divides these into three categories:

Recipes: More detailed meals, often found on YouTube or cookbooks

More detailed meals, often found on YouTube or cookbooks Formulas: Quick meals using what you have on hand, guided by structure but not rigid

Quick meals using what you have on hand, guided by structure but not rigid Set and forget: Soups or slow-cooker meals that cook while you go about your day

“Monday I have the most time,” he explains. “I’ll cook a recipe… something more involved. Thursday, I’ll go with a quicker formula. And Saturday, I do have that festival so I want something here just like a set-and-forget meal.”

Step 3: start with what you crave

Unlike rigid meal plans, Peter says cravings should play a role. “People are always like, ‘Wait what do you mean what I’m craving?’ I thought for a healthy meal plan I just got to eat spinach and beans.” Instead, he urges viewers to think about flavors they enjoy. Want a burrito or Italian food? Build your meal plan around it using whole food ingredients.

This approach makes the plan enjoyable and increases the likelihood of sticking with it.

Step 4: Pick your recipes

Only once the logistics and cravings are sorted does Peter suggest choosing specific recipes. “Now we pick the recipes,” he says. “This is where you go to your favorite YouTube channels or blogs or cookbooks.”

He emphasizes that by this stage, you’ve already accounted for time, energy, and personal taste, making the plan realistic and easier to follow. He also recommends using his 30-minute meal guide as a resource for quick, balanced meals.

Step 5: shop, cook, and adjust

The final step is to go grocery shopping and start cooking. Peter reminds viewers to stay flexible: “Maybe Monday’s meal lasts till Thursday. Great. Or maybe you were hungrier than expected and you run out of food early. That’s fine too. Now you know to make more next week.”

This mindset, he says, is key to building a plant-based meal plan that lasts. Instead of quitting when things don’t go perfectly, adjust and keep going. That flexibility is what makes the system sustainable.

