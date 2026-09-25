This High-Protein Vegan Cottage Cheese Is Made From Upcycled Apricot Kernels

Revo Foods just launched a high-protein vegan cottage cheese made with fermented, upcycled apricot kernels.

According to Revo Foods, COTTAGE PROTEIN+ uses just four ingredients and contains 17g of protein per cup.

Read more: EU Politicians Seek To Expand Plant-Based Label Ban Weeks After Record Heatwaves

Revo Foods is best known for plant-based meat alternatives, including its “hyper-realistic” octopus, black cod, and whole-cut salmon, all made with mycoprotein. Vegan cottage cheese marks a new direction for the Austrian food tech startup.

COTTAGE PROTEIN+ combines soft apricot kernels, water, salt, and vegan cultures to aid fermentation. It is 11.5 percent protein, which Revo Foods noted is more than many cottage cheese products made with animal-derived ingredients. During a taste test, 60 percent of people preferred the COTTAGE PROTEIN+ to traditional options.

The plant-based cottage cheese is approximately 40 percent soft apricot kernels. According to Revo Foods, the majority of kernels produced by processing apricots for jams, juices, and dried snacks are discarded. COTTAGE PROTEIN+ makes waste kernels its star ingredient, “putting circular economy thinking into practice.”

Fermented plant-based dairy alternatives

Niccolò Galizzi, the head of food tech at Revo Foods, said, “Most plant-based fresh products aren’t fermented, they’re formulated: coconut fat, starch, thickeners, and usually no protein to speak of. We do it the other way around.”

Galizzi added, “With COTTAGE PROTEIN+, the fermentation cultures do the work for us. Texture, acidity, and flavor develop in the fermenter, not on the ingredient list. That’s why we need only four ingredients and still end up with a product that stands out on both taste and nutrition. This is truly a product that captures the trend of the time: Simple, few natural ingredients, high in proteins and tasty.”

Revo Foods’ vegan cottage cheese, COTTAGE PROTEIN+, is available now from EDEKA and REWE stores in Germany. UK shoppers will soon be able to purchase the product through the Vegan Wholesaler, an online supermarket platform.

Read more: Britons Are Buying Less Fake Meat, But More Beans And Tofu

Health, sustainability, and the power of protein

Revo Foods COTTAGE PROTEIN+ uses just four ingredients: soft apricot kernels, water, salt, and vegan cultures

Consumers are increasingly motivated by health and sustainability, and earlier this year, a report encouraged retailers to “capture” the opportunity of plant-based food and protein diversification by taking the sector more seriously.

Madre Brava, an international climate advocacy organization, recently analyzed NielsenQ retail data to produce a report titled “Britain Backs Beans.”

Madre Brava found that unit sales of beans, pulses, tofu, and tempeh grew 7.3 percent (and 10.1 percent in value) in the first half of 2026 compared to 2025, and that shoppers are increasingly drawn towards simple, nutritious foods over fake meat.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com