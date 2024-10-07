Plant-Based Brand Heura To Open ‘Phamacy’

Spanish plant-based meat brand Heura is set to open a “Phamacy” in Paris later this week.

“Phamacy” isn’t a typo – the pop-up will mimic a real life pharmacy, while also teaching customers about health impacts of processed pork products (pHAMacy).

Staff will be dressed in medical outfits, and the menu will be presented in the form of a prescription. The idea behind it is that Heura’s vegan meat substitutes – notably its additive-free ham – are healthier alternatives to animal-derived meat.

“Ham and processed meat really are bad for your health according to studies: they’ve been linked to increased risks of diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease,” wrote Heura’s global head of content and social on LinkedIn. “But here’s the good news: we have the cure! Plant-based “ham” that’s both healthy, delicious, better for the planet and the animals.”

What to expect at the Heura Phamacy

Heura The Heura pop-up will sell thousands of sandwiches made with vegan ham

The brand will be offering thousands of sandwiches to visitors of the pop-up. On the menu is the Sunny Gourmet Wrap, which features the ham alongside sweet potato hummus, fresh spinach leaves, pickled red onions, and roasted aubergines. You can also opt for the Mediterranean Baguette, which contains ham, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh basil.

The Phamacy will be open from Thursday, October 10, until Sunday, October 13. It’s located at 64 rue du Temple in Paris.

Established in 2017, Heura offers a wide range of plant-based meats including burgers, “chickn” filets, and “f’sh” fingers. In October 2023, it announced the launch of its additive-free ham made from legumes. The ham has 64 percent protein density and low saturated fat. The brand created the ham to provide a healthier alternative to pork-based ham, which is linked to a number of diseases including bowel cancer.

“As cold cuts dominate Europe’s animal meat consumption, our Heura Slices allow us to relish our favorite toasts, all the while tackling the critical issues of health and sustainability head-on,” Heura Foods cofounder, Bernat Ananos, told Plant Based News at the time.

