Greggs is holding on to its status as one of the go-to destinations for quick, affordable, (and tasty) vegan food. This autumn, it’s launching several new menu items, including a plant-based version of its southern fried chicken baguette, goujons, and a toastie.

Back in 2019, Greggs shook the UK with the launch of its Vegan Sausage Roll. The menu item, which sold out across the country and left the bakery chain struggling to keep up with demand, was an immediate hit.

Since then, Greggs has remained firmly in favor of plant-based food and consistently adds new meatless options to its menus.

This September, customers can get their hands on a Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette. According to the chain, it’s a “reinvention” of a “fiery classic.” It comes complete with chipotle chili sauce, red onion, and dairy-free cheese slices.

There’s also the Vegan CheeZe and Bean Toastie, which is “a treat for the mouth, as well as the soul,” states a press release.



Vegan Chicken-Free Goujons can also be bought separately, or, to make it a meal, with potato wedges and a drink.

Hold up! There are some new vegan-friendly kids on the block 👀​



Introducing our tasty Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette, Vegan Cheeze and Bean Toastie and Chicken-free Goujons. ​



Available from 1st September. pic.twitter.com/muLvf7W3A4 — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 1, 2022

Vegan food at Greggs

Greggs’ now-iconic Vegan Sausage Roll remains a menu staple, but the chain often trials new vegan options, before switching them out for something else.

CEO Roger Whiteside has publicly stated his enthusiasm for the bakery giant’s vegan range. In the summer of 2019, he said the company was “plugging away” to see if it could come up with a “vegan version of all its top-selling lines.”

So far, it seems to be making good progress towards that goal.

At the time of writing, Greggs’ vegan menu includes a Vegan Sausage, Bean, & CheeZe Melt, a Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll, and a Vegan Ham & CheeZe Baguette with Quorn.

In July, it started trialing Vegan Cajun Chicken Rolls and a Vegan Ploughman’s Oval Bite. In the past, it has also offered a Vegan Steak Bake.

The new Vegan Southern-Fried Chicken options will be available nationwide from September 15.