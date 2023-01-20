 Greggs Grows Its Vegan Line Once Again With 4 New Food Items
The shop window of vegan-friendly UK bakery chain Greggs Greggs is well-known for its large assortment of vegan options - Media Credit: Ian Dagnall / Alamy Stock Photo
Food Lifestyle

Greggs Grows Its Vegan Range Once Again With 4 New Food Options

UK bakery chain Greggs is known for its wide variety of vegan options

By

3 Minutes Read

Greggs has announced the release of four new vegan menu items nationwide, just in time for Veganuary. 

The UK bakery chain has added two sandwiches, a soup, and chicken goujons to its ever-growing list of plant-based options. 

Greggs has said that its Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette (£3.60) is a reinvention of the original meat version. It comes with mature Cheddar vegan cheeZe flavour slices, red onion, and a chipotle chili sauce. 

The Vegan Chicken-Free Cajun Roll (£3.05) comes complete with Cajun-style vegan chicken pieces, fresh salad, chipotle chilli sauce, and Cajun-spiced mayo.

If you’re opting for the Chicken-Free Goujons (£3.20), you can expect, according to Greggs, a “taste sensation.” The meat-free goujons are coated in lightly spiced southern fried breadcrumbs. 

Greggs says that the Warm Winter Vegetable Soup (£2.40) will “make you feel right at home.”

  • Greggs vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette
    The Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette is a remake of the original meat version
  • The Greggs vegan Chicken-Free Cajun Roll
    The Chicken-Free Cajun Roll makes for an ideal on-the-go lunch
  • Greggs vegan Chicken-Free Goujons
    The Chicken-Free Goujons are described as a “taste sensation”
  • Greggs vegan Warm Winter Vegetable Soup
    The Warm Winter Vegetable Soup is perfect for the cold winter months

Greggs embraces veganism

The bakery has become known in the vegan community for its wide variety of plant-based options. 

In 2019, Greggs sparked national headlines with the release of its now-legendary vegan sausage roll

Such vegan offerings were a relative rarity on the high street at the time, and the release caught the attention of notorious anti-vegan Piers Morgan, who launched a tirade against the roll on UK daytime show Good Morning Britain

Greggs has a number of other plant-based offerings, including the Glazed Ring Doughnut, Sweet Potato and Onion Bhaji Rice Box, and Southern Fried Potato Wedges.

There is also a variety of breakfast options, including the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll and Hash Browns.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

food launch greggs veganuary
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

Chef Marco Pierre White has developed a vegan menu for his steakhouse in Plymouth Alternative Protein
A selection of cans of vegan fizzy drink Coca Cola Food
A vegan breakfast sandwich from 7-Eleven Food
Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo

This website is hosted Green - checked by thegreenwebfoundation.org

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x