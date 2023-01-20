Greggs Grows Its Vegan Range Once Again With 4 New Food Options

Greggs has announced the release of four new vegan menu items nationwide, just in time for Veganuary.

The UK bakery chain has added two sandwiches, a soup, and chicken goujons to its ever-growing list of plant-based options.

Greggs has said that its Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette (£3.60) is a reinvention of the original meat version. It comes with mature Cheddar vegan cheeZe flavour slices, red onion, and a chipotle chili sauce.

The Vegan Chicken-Free Cajun Roll (£3.05) comes complete with Cajun-style vegan chicken pieces, fresh salad, chipotle chilli sauce, and Cajun-spiced mayo.

If you’re opting for the Chicken-Free Goujons (£3.20), you can expect, according to Greggs, a “taste sensation.” The meat-free goujons are coated in lightly spiced southern fried breadcrumbs.

Greggs says that the Warm Winter Vegetable Soup (£2.40) will “make you feel right at home.”

Greggs embraces veganism

The bakery has become known in the vegan community for its wide variety of plant-based options.

In 2019, Greggs sparked national headlines with the release of its now-legendary vegan sausage roll.

Such vegan offerings were a relative rarity on the high street at the time, and the release caught the attention of notorious anti-vegan Piers Morgan, who launched a tirade against the roll on UK daytime show Good Morning Britain.

Greggs has a number of other plant-based offerings, including the Glazed Ring Doughnut, Sweet Potato and Onion Bhaji Rice Box, and Southern Fried Potato Wedges.

There is also a variety of breakfast options, including the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll and Hash Browns.