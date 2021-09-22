Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greggs, the largest bakery chain in the UK, has upped its vegan options once again.

The popular food chain just released its autumn menu. On it, are two new plant-based items: a sausage breakfast roll and a bacon breakfast roll.

The vegan sausage sandwich, which comes with Quorn sausages, will be available at more than 600 Greggs stores nationwide. Meanwhile, the meat-free bacon roll will be on offer at more than 100 locations.

Vegan at Greggs

The bakery chain made headlines in 2019. This was when it released its first-ever vegan sausage roll. The pastry quickly proved popular, immediately selling out across the country.

Greggs thanked the launch, in part, for its subsequent 14.1 percent rise in sales. Following this, Greggs handed out £7 million to its approximately 19,000 employees.

The success of the vegan sausage roll inspired the chain to introduce plant-based steak bakes at 1,300 of its stores across the UK.

The chain has ramped up its efforts since then, announcing vegan glazed ring donuts, and ham and cheese baguettes featuring plant-based giants Violife and Quorn and available either hot or cold.

More recently, it unveiled veganized versions of its ‘legendary’ sausage, bean and cheese melts.