Galaxy Launches Dairy-Free Chocolate Selection Box

The Mars-owned brand has launched its first-ever vegan selection box

A Galaxy vegan selection box that contains dairy-free chocolate bars The Galaxy selection box is available to buy now - Media Credit: Galaxy

Galaxy has announced the launch of a dairy-free chocolate selection box in the UK – just in time for the holiday season.

The box features four vegan Galaxy bars: two Salted Caramel and two Fruit and Nut. Both bars are made with hazelnut paste, which gives them a similar smooth taste to Galaxy’s famous dairy-based bars. 

You can buy the selection boxes from Tesco stores now. They are certified by The Vegan Society, and described by Galaxy as “perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying as a personal treat.”

Galaxy embraces the dairy-free market

A Galaxy vegan selection box that contains dairy-free chocolate bars
Claudia Riccio Photography Ltd The box is available to buy from Tesco now

Galaxy, which is owned by Mars, was established in 1960 in the UK. The brand quickly gained popularity for its smooth, creamy chocolate, which has become a staple in the British chocolate market.

In November 2019, Galaxy finally unveiled its first dairy-free bars following huge demand from the public. Its initial vegan range included three flavors: Caramelised Hazelnut, Smooth Orange, and Caramel & Sea Salt. The vegan bars are crafted with hazelnut paste and rice syrup.

Since then, Galaxy has continued to expand its vegan offerings, introducing new flavors such as Smooth Mint and Crumbled Cookie.

Galaxy is one of many mainstream vegan chocolate brands to enter the dairy-free market. Cadbury, Nutella, Lindt, Hershey’s, and more have all released popular plant-based products in recent years.

