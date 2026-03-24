This Freezer Hack For Weeknight Cooking Could Slash Your Dinner Prep Time

Staring into the fridge at 6 p.m. with no plan is a familiar ritual for many home cooks. But this freezer hack for weeknight cooking flips that script by front-loading the hard work, so dinner comes together in minutes instead of an hour.

In a recent video, Nisha Vora explains how she preps and freezes what she calls “flavor bombs” in three variations, Indian, Italian, and Mexican, to dramatically shorten active cooking time. Vora, a Harvard graduate and former corporate lawyer, left her legal career to pursue plant-based cooking full-time. Today, she runs Rainbow Plant Life, where she teaches millions of viewers how to build bold, layered flavor into vegan meals.

Read more: Too Lazy To Cook? These 5 Vegan Food Hacks Are A Game-Changer

“These strange-looking frozen cubes are my secret to lightning-quick, yet actually delicious weeknight meals,” she says. The idea is simple: cook a big batch of aromatics and spices, freeze them in portions, and use them later as a ready-made base. “Dinners that would ordinarily take an hour are now ready in about 20 minutes.”

Here’s how her freezer hack for weeknight cooking works across three cuisines.

Indian flavor bomb: A deeply layered masala base

YouTube / Rainbow Plant Life Butter chickpeas made with a spiced Indian flavor bomb, cashews, and nutritional yeast, are ready in minutes once the base is thawed

Vora begins with what she describes as “essentially an all-purpose masala base.” It starts with diced yellow onions cooked in oil until “nicely golden brown.” She allows fond to develop, adding “a splash of water” if needed to prevent burning while encouraging even browning.

Garlic, ginger, serrano peppers, and tomato paste follow. For tomatoes, she skips diced cans. “I like to crush whole peeled tomatoes with my hands because they have a better pure tomato flavor and better texture than diced tomatoes,” she explains.

Her spice blend includes curry powder, coriander, cinnamon, turmeric, nutmeg, salt, pepper, and a touch of sugar. Blooming the spices in oil is critical. “When you toast spices in a fat source … it really brings out their flavors, because spices are fat-soluble,” she says.

The finished base tastes concentrated on its own, but that intensity is intentional. Once frozen in silicone trays and stored in freezer bags for up to three months, it becomes the backbone of quick dinners.

One go-to meal is masala chickpeas and spinach, served over basmati rice. Another is butter chickpeas, where she blends the flavor bomb with cashews, water, and nutritional yeast into a creamy sauce before simmering chickpeas. “It’s just the perfect weeknight dinner,” she says.

For cooks in a rush, she offers a shortcut: roughly chop the aromatics and pulse them in a food processor with tomato paste before sautéing. The trade-off? “The onions won’t really brown, so the base won’t be quite as flavorful, but it does save time.”

Italian flavor bomb: Herbs, wine, and pasta in minutes

The same technique adapts easily to Italian flavors. Instead of ginger and serrano peppers, Vora uses fresh sage and rosemary, dried oregano, red pepper flakes, dry white wine, bay leaves, and nutritional yeast.

Once frozen, the base can go straight into a saucepan to defrost gently, stirred “every five minutes to break up any frozen bits,” or be thawed overnight in the fridge.

One favorite use is Pasta e Ceci. She warms the base, then adds dried pasta, canned chickpeas, vegetable broth, black pepper, and salt. After simmering and resting, she finishes with red wine vinegar, olive oil, basil, and flaky salt. “It is so cozy. It’s like a hug in a bowl,” she says, noting it requires only minutes of active effort.

Another option is a Tuscan-inspired white bean and kale stew, ready in under 15 minutes once the base is thawed. She also uses the Italian flavor bomb as a pasta sauce paired with rigatoni, vegan sausage, and spinach.

Here, the freezer hack for weeknight cooking shines. The flavor complexity normally built over 30 to 40 minutes is already locked into a cube.

Mexican flavor bomb: Smoky, saucy, and flexible

For the Mexican-inspired version, Vora swaps in white onions, jalapeño, dried Mexican oregano, cumin, coriander, and chipotle peppers in adobo for smoky heat.

The simplest approach is to simmer black or pinto beans in the warmed base until “they’re rich and saucy and your kitchen smells amazing.” Those beans can fill tacos, burritos, or rice bowls with guacamole and pickled onions.

She also uses this base for saucy tofu with greens. Cubed tofu is tossed with oil, salt, pepper, and potato starch, then baked until crisp. Once nearly done, she warms the flavor bomb in a pan, coats the tofu, and wilts baby kale into the sauce. Finished with lime juice and cilantro, it becomes a fast, high-flavor dinner. “This was another great example of how easy weeknights could be with the flavor bombs,” she says.

Instead of freezing full meals, Vora freezes concentrated flavor. It’s a practical system that turns a single prep session into weeks of streamlined dinners, and a freezer hack for weeknight cooking that makes 20-minute meals feel genuinely achievable.

For more of Vora’s plant-based cooking hacks and recipes, visit her website or her YouTube channel.

Read more: Why Freezing Tofu Is the Ultimate Cooking Hack











