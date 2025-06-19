How To Make Easy Homemade Tahini

Refika Birgül, the Turkish chef and storyteller behind Refika’s Kitchen on YouTube, recently shared a step-by-step tutorial on making tahini at home, and explored just how versatile this creamy, nutty condiment can be. Known for her warm teaching style and passion for Anatolian cuisine, Birgül uses this video to demystify tahini, a sesame-based paste that’s a cornerstone of many plant-based dishes.

Her homemade version is simple, nutrient-rich, and adaptable – not just for hummus, but also for sweet spreads, dressings, and even dairy-free cheese alternatives.

Read more: Epic Veggie Sandwich

Toasting and blending it smooth

Birgül begins by toasting 150 grams of sesame seeds in a stainless steel pan. She warns against using Teflon or ceramic pans, noting that “the heat is going to be really high,” which can damage non-stick coatings. Instead, she gently warms the seeds until their oils begin to release. “I don’t want to change the color too much but warm every seed,” she explains.

Once toasted, the seeds are transferred immediately to a grinder. After a minute of pulsing, Birgül adds hazelnut oil – a common ingredient in Turkey – though she says other neutral oils like grapeseed or sunflower work just as well. Olive oil, she notes, “will make it a bit heavy.” As the paste blends, the texture transforms from grainy to creamy within just a few minutes.

“This is the tahini that you get from 150 grams of sesame seeds…it smells great,” she says. At this stage, it’s runny and slightly bitter from the heat, but “as it cools down that goes away and you’re left with a great taste.”

Beyond hummus

YouTube/Refika's Kitchen Tahini can be used to make healthy, homemade Nutella

Birgül doesn’t stop with the basics. “Can it take the place of Nutella?” she asks, introducing several creative ways to enjoy tahini beyond savory dishes. First, she mixes it with molasses – “a classic combination from the heart of Anatolia.” Next, she whips up a chocolatey spread with tahini, roasted raw hazelnuts, and cocoa powder: “You can always use organic cacao,” she adds. She sweetens the mixture with honey, though maple syrup makes an easy vegan swap.

These spreads are suitable for both kids and adults, offering a nutritious alternative to sugar-heavy options. “Even if you don’t have any children, you can use it as a dessert for yourself,” she says.

Green tahini and more

One of Birgül’s standout recipes is what she calls “green tahini,” a blend of coriander, lemon juice, tahini, water, and salt. “It becomes great,” she says, describing how it works as a dip for vegetables, köftes, and even burgers.

She also suggests using tahini as a dairy-free cheese substitute: “It’s high on fat – but good fat,” she explains. “You can use it like a cream cheese.”

Throughout the video, Birgül encourages viewers to experiment and find their own favorite uses for tahini.

With its simple preparation, high nutritional value, and wide range of uses, homemade tahini becomes more than just an ingredient – it’s a culinary foundation. As Birgül puts it, “These are some of the things that you can do with tahini…I hope for the ones who are introduced to tahini for the first time, they will like it.”

Find more of Refika Birgül’s Mediterranean recipes on her YouTube channel Refika’s Kitchen

Read more: ‘This Is The Only Dip I Enjoy More Than Hummus’